Step inside this stunning self-build home a stone’s throw from the beach

The owners of this fabulous contemporary self-build home bought and transformed an overgrown plot into their forever family home.

Finding a rare parcel of land for sale on the Kent coastline was a dream find of the couple who bought the plot that this self-build house was eventually built on.

Many individual plots had been carved up into smaller ones, and people clamoured to buy the uncomplicated virgin lots. They were drawn to an unloved piece of land which was the only one with views of the beautiful lighthouse.

Entrance hall

A bespoke wooden bench, shelving and fitted cupboards in the hall provide a handy place to kick off shoes and coats and then stow them. The simple yet stylish white hallway colour scheme creates and bright welcome.

Kitchen diner

Combining a storage bench with the kitchen island idea is a super smart piece of design which has created space for a large, long dining table.

A smooth and contemporary concrete floor is a nice foil for the golden timber cabinetry and furnishings throughout the house. Various styles of pendant light create definition between spaces within the open-plan room.

Thoughtful kitchen storage ideas retain a sense of order within the open-plan layout.

Living room

Inspiration for the contemporary design came from a mixture of shared memories and their family’s love of beach life. Years of collecting magazine articles and holidays in funky low lying properties that evoke calm and peacefulness were at the forefront of their design.

Privacy and personal spaces are super important to them too, so the design had to be simple. In the sitting room built-in cabinetry with sliding doors hides the TV, firewood and other household paraphernalia.

Main bedroom

A window seat idea with a bench has been built into the window frame, so the couple can sit and read while taking in the view of the garden beyond. Veiling hung pendant lights with extra long flexes take the place of regular bedside lights.

Ensuite bath

In true boutique hotel style, the couple of opted for a bath tub in the main bedroom. The neutral colour palette of white sanitary ware, timber and concrete, set against pure white walls is dreamily simple.

Outdoor space

A covered outdoor living room idea, complete with wood burning stove provides extra breakout space for the family to chill in, come rain or shine.

This stunning self-build home proves just how beautiful simplicity can be, with an effortlessly cool interior that will prove timeless for this beach dwelling family..