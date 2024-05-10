Are cordless kitchen appliances worth it? Experts reveal when it’s best to go cordless and when to keep the cords
Cordless kitchen appliances vs corded ones – when to use which
Technology constantly keeps evolving – and that includes things like small kitchen appliances. One of the latest innovations in this space is cordless design. But before getting excitedly carried away by the latest ‘It’ thing, we all need to ask ourselves – are cordless kitchen appliances worth it?
Despite the fact that appliances like the best mini choppers or best hand blenders in a cordless version are not necessarily any more expensive, in fact the prices are comparable to the corded ones, it is still an extra cost if you already own a corded version. Not to mention waste.
Cordless small appliances are one of the latest kitchen trends which has been growing over the last couple of years as brands like Cuisinart launch cordless collections - and this month, KitchenAid is another brand joining in with its first cordless collection.
But as there are pros and cons to almost anything, we explore the positives and negatives of cordless kitchen appliances, too, to find out whether they are worth investing in.
Are cordless kitchen appliances worth it?
Pros of cordless kitchen appliances
‘Cordless small kitchen appliances cater to all lifestyles as they unlock the freedom to make wherever, whatever and however you choose without the hassle of a cord,’ says Anthony Gomand, marketing and sales manager for the UK at KitchenAid EMEA. ‘You may move your appliances around with ease, without the limitations of cords or a nearby socket - inside, outside and on the move.’
Convenience is the number one benefit and reason to go cordless as you’re no longer bound to one spot. But that’s not the only positive as they also make for the perfect small kitchen idea.
‘They can be particularly useful in tight spaces, where managing cords could be cumbersome or even dangerous,’ says Tara Button, founder and CEO at Buy Me Once. ‘They also provide more aesthetic flexibility in your kitchen layout.’
To this, Anthony adds, ‘They are key to clutter-free countertops.’
Cons of cordless kitchen appliances
Now, for the downsides. The main thing to be cautious about when it comes to cordless appliances is their battery and charging.
‘It's important to keep some considerations in mind,’ says Thea Whyte, small appliance expert at AO.com. ‘Cordless appliances rely on batteries, which can sometimes limit their duration of use and require recharging or replacement over time.’
As Thea notes, you need to factor in charging time so that your appliance doesn’t stop working mid-way through cooking. And some batteries can either take a while to recharge or not hold charge for very long.
‘There's also a slight risk of lower power compared to corded counterparts, affecting their efficiency for more intense tasks,’ Tara adds.
From a sustainability point of view, the use of batteries also poses a challenge. ‘Batteries can have a significant environmental footprint, particularly lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly used. The extraction of raw materials, as well as end-of-life disposal, can contribute to ecological issues. Appliances with non-replaceable batteries exacerbate this problem as they typically require replacing the whole appliance rather than simply changing the battery,’ Tara explains.
What kitchen appliances are better cordless?
Small handheld appliances that you might not be using constantly are those widely recommended to go for in a cordless version, over something larger and regularly used as your best coffee machine.
‘Appliances like hand blenders, mixers and mini choppers are very useful cordless. Since they are usually used for short periods, being able to move around freely enhances their convenience and performance,’ Thea says.
Tara continues, ‘For devices that are in regular use or that require steady power over extended periods, corded models tend to be more reliable.’
Our favourite cordless small kitchen appliances
Recommended by our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, who owns it herself, this cordless set combines the functions of a mixer, blender, chopper and a whisk.
If you're after something slightly cheaper than the Cuisinart set, then Salter's 2-in-1 blender comes with both hand-blending and whisking attachments. And you can neatly display them on a provided stand.
Almost everything that KitchenAid launches, we love. So even though we haven't tested this hand mixer ourselves as of yet, we're sure that it's going to perform well. We especially love the concept behind the battery. 'Our KitchenAid Go Cordless System has one removable battery which powers all appliances, for easy swapping and maximum versatility,' Anthony says.
Let’s be honest, there’s no reason to resist cordless appliances kicking and screaming as they are likely the future of kitchen appliances. But that doesn’t mean you have to swap out every corded tool you have in your kitchen for a cordless one - and if you do, best stick to those discussed here as the best cordless alternatives.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
