Does Ninja have a Black Friday sale? Ninja is already hinting at some exciting news
Here’s all you need to know about your Ninja pre-sale VIP pass
Were you wondering whether Ninja does a Black Friday sale? If so, then we’ve got some good news for you. This week, the cult kitchen appliance brand announced that their Black Friday pre-sale event is coming soon. So mysterious!
The maker of some of the best air fryers on the market broke the news by sharing a link to sign up for early bird access on its Instagram page. While all of the more concrete information including the dates and what will be on offer is still very much under wraps, the brand has hinted at some exciting things coming.
And upon signing up for your (completely free) VIP pass, you can be one of the first people to know what those things are and to shop for them. We’re already signed up for the sale’s early access! And we’re wondering what it is that could be coming with it.
Does Ninja have a Black Friday sale?
As outlined by Ninja, previous Black Friday sales of years past featured exciting new launches, colourways and new accessories. And we’re hopeful as for last year’s sale, the brand’s star buy was the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Airfryer in the limited edition copper colour, which we all fell in love with.
Sadly, this pretty as a picture appliance sold out in record time last year. But we’re crossing our fingers for a similar showstopper this time around. Maybe it’s going to be the new best Ninja appliance. For one, Ideal Home’s Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, is hopeful.
Since launching, the Ninja CREAMi has become a cult favourite for easy, at-home ice cream making. Taking Instagram and TikTok by storm, we can see what the hype is all about.
Earning the title of the best dual zone air fryer in our books and our best air fryers buying guide, we really can't fault this design. Perfect for cooking up meals for the whole family, this air fryer boasts a handy, easy-to-use design.
If you're after a slow cooker with a range of features and functions, then Ninja's Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-cooker is it, as outlined in our best slow cookers round-up. It pressure-cooks, grills, air fries and more.
‘I'm a huge Ninja fan in and outside of my role as an Ecommerce Editor – I just think the brand is that good. So I was very excited to see that you can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access to the brand's Black Friday offerings.'
'Though the quality is worth it, Ninja products can be really costly, so the next month is an opportune time to shop. Last year when we were covering Black Friday, I think the most advantageous deals were from Ninja, so I reckon we can definitely expect more of the same this year.’
After all, we have no reason to doubt Ninja as some of the most game-changing kitchen appliances are made by this very brand. Just think of the cult favourite Ninja Creami ice cream maker.
Just keep an eye on your inbox for when Ninja comes calling.
For an early access to Ninja’s Black Friday Event pre-sale, sign up here.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Frankie Bridge's coat hook wall is perfect for making narrow spaces in your home work harder
'It offers a great visual feature but is also super practical'
By Jullia Joson
-
Best electric heater – tried and tested space heaters to warm up cold days
Stay warm this winter with one of the best electric heaters. We've tried and tested indoor heaters from Duux, Dreo, Russell Hobbs, and more, to find the most portable, energy efficient and best value buys
By Rachel Ogden
-
Smart home security - what is it and why do I need it? We explain all
Keep your home (and the people and things in it) safe from intruders with a smart home security system that you can monitor wherever you are in the world
By Ginevra Benedetti