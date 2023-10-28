Does Ninja have a Black Friday sale? Ninja is already hinting at some exciting news

Were you wondering whether Ninja does a Black Friday sale? If so, then we’ve got some good news for you. This week, the cult kitchen appliance brand announced that their Black Friday pre-sale event is coming soon. So mysterious!

The maker of some of the best air fryers on the market broke the news by sharing a link to sign up for early bird access on its Instagram page. While all of the more concrete information including the dates and what will be on offer is still very much under wraps, the brand has hinted at some exciting things coming.

And upon signing up for your (completely free) VIP pass, you can be one of the first people to know what those things are and to shop for them. We’re already signed up for the sale’s early access! And we’re wondering what it is that could be coming with it.

Does Ninja have a Black Friday sale?

As outlined by Ninja, previous Black Friday sales of years past featured exciting new launches, colourways and new accessories. And we’re hopeful as for last year’s sale, the brand’s star buy was the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Airfryer in the limited edition copper colour, which we all fell in love with.

Sadly, this pretty as a picture appliance sold out in record time last year. But we’re crossing our fingers for a similar showstopper this time around. Maybe it’s going to be the new best Ninja appliance. For one, Ideal Home’s Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, is hopeful.

‘I'm a huge Ninja fan in and outside of my role as an Ecommerce Editor – I just think the brand is that good. So I was very excited to see that you can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access to the brand's Black Friday offerings.'

'Though the quality is worth it, Ninja products can be really costly, so the next month is an opportune time to shop. Last year when we were covering Black Friday, I think the most advantageous deals were from Ninja, so I reckon we can definitely expect more of the same this year.’

After all, we have no reason to doubt Ninja as some of the most game-changing kitchen appliances are made by this very brand. Just think of the cult favourite Ninja Creami ice cream maker.

Just keep an eye on your inbox for when Ninja comes calling.

