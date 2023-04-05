Ideal Home Kitchen Award Winners 2023 – the best of the best in kitchens this year

Ideal Home's very own awards season is upon us, and the first room we're celebrating is the kitchen, as we announce the winners of the Ideal Home Kitchen Awards 2023.

Our team of expert editors, each with their own speciality when it comes to top-class kitchen ideas, was tasked with the difficult job of judging some outstanding entries this year. This year's awards boasted a grand total of 13 categories, ranging from best small space solution to the much-coveted Kitchen of the Year award.

The Ideal Home Kitchen Award Winners 2023

Our panel of expert editors picked the deserving winners from a host of amazing entries, enjoying high-quality kitchen design covering everything from the best taps, to worktop ideas and genius innovation. The products and ranges being judged showed a lot of our kitchen trends coming to life in kitchens for 2023.

The wealth of entries really showcases the best of the best when it comes to all things kitchen. Read on to find out what's hot in kitchens for 2023.

The Judges

Heather Young Ideal Home Editor in Chief Heather has worked for Ideal Home for over 15 years, starting out sourcing kitchen makeovers for the magazine. Before joining Ideal Home she was the Houses Editor on Kitchens, Bedrooms & Bathrooms magazine, where she hunted down the very best homes and kitchen projects to photograph for each issue of the magazine. As well as talent scouting the best interiors, Heather has recently finished her own kitchen renovation.

Ginevra Benedetti Ideal Home Deputy Editor Ginevra has been Ideal Home magazine's Deputy Editor since 2021 and has two decades of experience writing for interior magazines both as in-house staff and freelance. As she's a very keen cook, she naturally loves anything to do with kitchens, from the decor choices available and clever storage solutions to trying out new appliances and discovering new can't-live-without gadgets. She's overseen thousands of kitchen features in her time at Ideal Home yet she never tires of seeing of the latest innovations and designs so judging the awards this year was a total treat.

Molly Cleary Ideal Home Ecommerce Editor Molly is the E-commerce Editor for Ideal Home covering appliances, which means she spends a lot of time testing out the latest and greatest products to sit on your kitchen countertops. She’s worked for Future since 2021 and formerly covered shopping content on Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc. She now covers large and small appliance content, including air fryers and slow cookers, as well as cookware and cleaning products. She often spends time at the Future test facility in Reading with the Head of Reviews Millie Fender to evaluate all of the best buys out there.

Thea Babington-Stitt Ideal Home Assistant Editor Thea has been working with Ideal Home since 2021 following nearly a decade of working with interiors magazines and websites, including Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. She’s always loved kitchens, from planning and decorating the spaces to discovering the latest in clever appliances and gadgets. Thea’s guilty pleasure is sketching out her own dream kitchen but it constantly changes thanks to the plethora of beautiful kitchen inspiration she gets to view every day.

Ideal Home's Kitchen of the Year Winner: Pluck Kitchens

(Image credit: Pluck Kitchens)

Pluck's (opens in new tab) Ritzy kitchen definitely brings everything to the kitchen party! Not only does it show how a creative kitchen colour scheme can add instant wow to the space, this kitchen also showcases clean modern lines and a kitchen layout that's perfected suited to socialising. 'I love how this colourful kitchen has loads of storage yet, with a thin-profile island, still feels light and airy,' says Heather.

Highly commended: Sandford (opens in new tab) kitchen by Wickes

Best Classic Kitchen Range Winner: Olive & Barr

(Image credit: Olive & Barr)

Olive & Barr's (opens in new tab)handcrafted Shaker Kitchen is a thing of true beauty, which demonstrates how a classic shaker kitchen idea can create a fresh and timeless space. 'The baker's table is a fab take on a classic island, providing storage while creating a feeling of space,' says Thea Babington-Stitt, Associate Editor at Ideal Home.

Highly Commended: Belsay Smooth (opens in new tab) Kitchen by Second Nature

Best Modern Kitchen Range Winner: Howdens

(Image credit: Howdens)

Howden's Hockley Super Matt (opens in new tab) in Marine Blue and Walnut was a strong winner in this category, and offers a designer-style modern kitchen idea at a great value price. 'The smoked reeded glass, the matt grey-blue and bronze finishes create such an elegant combo,' says Ginevra Benedetti, Deputy Editor, Ideal Home.

Highly Commended: Soho Forest Green (opens in new tab) by Benchmarx

Best Use of Colour Winner: Burbidge Kitchen Makers

(Image credit: Burbidge Kitchen Makers)

Here at Ideal Home, we love to celebrate the use of colour and this category is perfectly placed to give us the colour confidence we need when thinking about how to design a kitchen. 'We loved how the pale plaster pink acts as a neutral when paired with this bold red shade,' says Heather, about this striking Haddon kitchen in English Red and Plaster by Burbidge Kitchen Makers (opens in new tab).

Highly Commended: Rayburn Ranger range cooker (opens in new tab) by Aga

Best Kitchen Worktop Winner: Cosentino

(Image credit: Cosentino)

In at the number one slot is Cosentino's Silestone (opens in new tab) quartz surface. 'Available in over 80 colours and made using 100% renewable electricity energy, I'd always recommend this material,' says Thea Babington-Stitt.

'One Small Step' for Sustainability Winner: Magnet

(Image credit: Magnet)

With sustainable homes a huge home decor trend for 2023 and a big focus for us here at Ideal Home, this category celebrates the brands embracing sustainability at the heart of product design. The well-deserving winner is Magnet's Mindful World (opens in new tab) kitchen. 'This kitchen is packed with eco design and tech, from FSC solid timber and recycled ocean plastic, to energy-saving appliances,' says Heather.

Highly Commended: Whole Home Heating System by Wunda (opens in new tab)

Best Kitchen Tap Winner: Insinkerator

(Image credit: InSinkErator)

Insinkerator's 4N1 Touch tap (opens in new tab) ticks all the boxes when it comes to performance and style. 'Virtually all the clever tech in this hot water tap is hidden within its stylish profile,' says Molly Cleary, Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor, who knows exactly what she's looking for when it comes to a best boiling water tap. 'Providing normal hot and cold water, as well as filtered hot and cold, it also comes in a variety of finishes and shapes so every style of kitchen is covered.'

Highly Commended: Fosso 4-in-1 (opens in new tab) Stainless Steel Tap, Caple

Genius Kitchen Innovation Winner: Bertazzoni

(Image credit: Bertazzoni)

We all love clever tech that makes life easier in the kitchen, which is why the Air-Tec 90cm cooker (opens in new tab) with induction top and integrated hood stood out. 'An induction hob, electric oven and downdraft extractor in one stylish package,' says Ginevra Benedetti.

Highly Commended: AQ Sense Monitor Cooker Hood (opens in new tab), Franke. Freedom Height-Adjustable Worktops (opens in new tab) by Symphony.

Best Kitchen Flooring Winner: Amtico

(Image credit: Amtico)

Amtico's luxury vinyl tiles are well-known for their quality, and we loved this range – Amtico Decor x National Trust (opens in new tab). 'LVT is such a good option for kitchen flooring ideas if you're looking to save money and enjoy plenty of comfort underfoot,' says Thea Babington-Stitt. 'This excellent range is packed with so many gorgeous plains and patterns, allowing you to mix and match them, but in a pared-back way.'

Best Utility Room Project Winner: Furnbury Interior Design

(Image credit: Furnbury Interior Design)

Say hello to the utility room idea of our dreams! Furnbury Interior Design (opens in new tab)'s bespoke cabinetry is looking at its very best in this fab shade of red. 'I'm all about going bold in a utility and this is such an on-trend colour. Adding red to the legs on the bench is a design-savvy finishing touch,' says Heather Young.

Small-Space Design Solution Winner: Staub

(Image credit: Staub)

'This stackable cookware from Staub is such a clever space-saving solution!' says Ginevra Benedetti. 'It's perfect if you want high-quality cast-iron cookware but lack the space to stash it.'

Must-have Small Kitchen Appliance Winner: Greenpan

(Image credit: Greenpan)

Ideal Home's Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary knows a thing or two when it comes to small appliances and the Greenpan PFAS-Free 6ltr slow cooker (opens in new tab) is one of her top picks. 'It's easy to use and packed with eco features,' she says. We reckon the best slow cooker is set to be one of the most popular appliances this year as we look to save on energy costs and make batch cooking a breeze, so Greenpan's entry was an easy choice for best small appliance 2023.

Highly Commended: KitchenAid Design Series Blossom Artisan 4.7ltr Tilt-head Stand Mixer (opens in new tab)

Must-have Large Kitchen Appliance Winner: Miele Dishwasher

The newly updated G7000 dishwasher (opens in new tab)range has everything you could ever want when it comes to dish washing. 'Buy once, buy well,' says Molly. 'This Quiet Mark-approved dishwasher is tested for 20 years' use, so you know it's going to stand the test of time.'

Highly Commended: Bora x BO Steam Oven (opens in new tab)

Have you been inspired to add any of these to your kitchen renovation wish list this year?