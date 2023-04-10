M&S is selling a dupe for this iconic designer cabbage bowl for under £20

Marks and Spencer are selling a dupe for Bordallo's quirkiest cabbage bowl for under £20 – and we think it's definitely not a deal not to be missed.

Maximalist, quirky decor has become more and more favourable to many, rising as a home decor trend that's taking social media by storm. One variation we've seen an awful lot of is fruit and vegetable-themed dinnerware – and we're loving it.

We've noticed the strawberry motif trend appearing in more home decor pieces this season, so we're not surprised that people also have their eyes on this iconic cabbage bowl. And even better yet, you can nab a similar style at an even greater price.

M&S Bordallo cabbage bowl dupe

Bordallo Pinheiro was a famous Portuguese cartoonist, humorist, illustrator and political commentator. In 1885, he founded a ceramic factory, creating the first of many iconic earthenware designs – the cabbage bowl.

The cabbage bowl's popularity has skyrocketed, making the rounds on Instagram and even making a cameo in the Netflix series, Sex Education. It's a staple for any maximalist home.

The Bordallo Pinheiro Cabbage Serving Bowl, measuring 29cm, has been swept off the shelves, coming up as out of stock or archived on many of our favourite retailers' websites, like John Lewis (opens in new tab) and Liberty (opens in new tab), a testament to how sought after it is.

Lucky for us, if you're out of luck finding the original in stock, M&S is selling a fantastic alternative that looks pretty close. Measuring 26cm, the M&S Cabbage Salad Bowl (opens in new tab) hails in at £17.50 (a fraction of the price of the Bordallo version) and is already becoming a fan-favourite with raving five-star reviews flooding in.

(Image credit: Marks and Spencer)

If you're still on the fence, even our own Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, can vouch for her cabbage bowl purchase being one of her favourites.

'I have been obsessed with the cabbage bowl since I first spotted it on Instagram. I finally took the plunge and invested in the original version in a Liberty sale.'

'It is definitely one for the maximalists, that want to inject a little humour into their homes. I mean what is better than serving up a bowl of salad in a giant leaf bowl? It also makes for a lovely sculptural table centrepiece.'

(Image credit: Liberty)

The cabbage bowl is set to be a staple for your spring tablescaping if you're looking to add a touch of playfulness to your kitchen decor, even more so if you're someone who partakes in the bowl dining trend.

Will you be picking up a cabbage bowl to add to your dinnerware selection?