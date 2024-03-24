Dunelm has released stylish new casserole dishes to rival the iconic Our Place pans

Just when we thought we couldn’t love Dunelm anymore, the retailer has gone and released new, sleek casserole dishes. And we’re suckers for bright and bold pans at Ideal Home, so it should come as no surprise to learn that we’re obsessed.

From the best saucepan sets to the best pans for induction hobs , we’re constantly keeping our eyes peeled for practical pans that will help us cook up a storm in the kitchen. And while Dunelm has no shortage of practical cookware, their latest drop offers form, function AND style.

Yep, these new Dunelm dishes are so pretty that they even rival the best cast iron pans from the likes of Le Cruset and Our Place. But in true Dunelm form, they’re a fraction of the price - and dare we say even prettier?

(Image credit: Dunelm)

At the moment, you can only buy these dishes in green or grey, but Dunelm seems to be riding the cast aluminium colour train right now - so we have a feeling that these won’t be the only options to come from this collection. After all, they’re competing with the big leagues.

Cast Aluminium Shallow 28cm Casserole Dish | <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3769&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dunelm.com%2Fproduct%2Falum-green-shallow-28cm-casserole-dish-1000232653%3FdefaultSkuId%3D30866813%26colour%3DGreen" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£42 at Dunelm Offering 4.4L of cooking space, this casserole dish has a stainless steel base, a dual layer of non-stick, scratch-resistant coating, and a sleek and modern design. It’s oven-safe up to 200°C, suitable for all hob types (yes, even induction hobs) and dishwasher-safe. It also comes in a few different sizes, including a cheaper <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3769&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dunelm.com%2Fproduct%2Fcast-aluminium-grey-20cm-casserole-dish-1000232655" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> 20cm Casserole Dish for £35 , a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3769&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dunelm.com%2Fproduct%2Fcast-aluminium-green-24cm-casserole-dish-1000232651" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> 24cm Casserole Dish for £45 , and a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=3769&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dunelm.com%2Fproduct%2Fcast-aluminium-green-28cm-casserole-dish-1000232652" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" data-link-merchant="dunelm.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> 28cm Casserole Dish for £55 .

Aesthetically, the new Dunelm cookware is a dead-ringer for the bestselling Our Place Pan and the much-loved Le Creuset dishes , making them an affordable option for those who don’t have £100s to spend on cookware (one day, right?).

However, there is a big difference between them in terms of construction. Although the designer brands are made from cast iron, the Dunelm casserole dishes are made from cast aluminium. And while cast iron is generally considered to be superior to cast aluminium in terms of its heat retention and strength, that’s not to say that cast aluminium doesn’t have its benefits.

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

In fact, cast aluminium is actually much lighter than cast iron and doesn’t require seasoning , which makes it easier to clean and easier to use.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, this difference also lends itself well to a cheaper price point. So, if you’re willing to bypass the fact that it’s not traditional cast iron, this Dunelm offering could be the prettiest new addition to your kitchen.

But if you’re wondering if there are any other beautiful pots, pans, and dishes like this Dunelm casserole dish out there, wonder no more. Here are some of the prettiest pans on the market right now.

The prettiest pans - our top picks

Don’t mind us while we buy one of each...