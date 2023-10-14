Argos has just reduced many of its bestselling sofas by 20% – including Habitat ones

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

New irresistible Argos sofa deals have just launched, although you'll have to hurry as they're only available until the 19th October. And yes, Habitat sofa designs are very much included.

We love a good sofa deal at Ideal Home so we straight away started perusing what’s on offer with the extra 20% off. And, to say we weren’t disappointed would be an understatement.

Habitat is a favourite in our guide to the best sofas on the market, so it probably won’t surprise you that Habitat sofas feature heavily in our Argos sofa sale wishlist. From the best sofa beds to the best chair beds and everything in between, Habitat is the champion of stylish and affordable seating in our eyes – and even more so now there's 20% off!

Shop the Argos sofa sale in its full glory, or keep scrolling to see our editor's top picks.

However, sofas aren't all that's on offer, the Argos living room furniture sale has it all covered. Here's what to shop.

What to shop

Argos sofa deals – our top picks

These are our top sofa deals from the current Argos sofa sale, bearing the stamp of approval from our very own sofa expert and Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood. So get in there while the offer lasts. You don’t want to miss out on this one, trust us. Just apply the code LIVING20 at check out to make the most of these sale prices whilst they last.

Best Argos sofa deals

FAQs

How long is the Argos sofa sale on for? The current Argos sofa sale is only on for a week. It started on Friday the 13th October and is due to end on the 19th October, so you'll need to move fast to bag yourself a discount. Plus, if you opt for a quick delivery sofa that could mean you have your new seating all set up and ready for the festive hosting season.

What else is included in the sale? It's not just sofas that are on offer with extra 20% off at the moment. The Argos living room furniture sale also includes the likes of sideboards, coffee tables, TV units, bookcases and more.

There is also a wider Argos furniture sale on right now which we recommend checking out once you pick your new sofa to elevate your living room.