Argos has just reduced many of its bestselling sofas by 20% – including Habitat ones
Argos just launched a special sofa offer and these are our top picks to get with 20% off right now
New irresistible Argos sofa deals have just launched, although you'll have to hurry as they're only available until the 19th October. And yes, Habitat sofa designs are very much included.
We love a good sofa deal at Ideal Home so we straight away started perusing what’s on offer with the extra 20% off. And, to say we weren’t disappointed would be an understatement.
Habitat is a favourite in our guide to the best sofas on the market, so it probably won’t surprise you that Habitat sofas feature heavily in our Argos sofa sale wishlist. From the best sofa beds to the best chair beds and everything in between, Habitat is the champion of stylish and affordable seating in our eyes – and even more so now there's 20% off!
- Shop the Argos sofa sale in its full glory, or keep scrolling to see our editor's top picks.
However, sofas aren't all that's on offer, the Argos living room furniture sale has it all covered. Here's what to shop.
What to shop
Argos sofa deals – our top picks
These are our top sofa deals from the current Argos sofa sale, bearing the stamp of approval from our very own sofa expert and Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood. So get in there while the offer lasts. You don’t want to miss out on this one, trust us. Just apply the code LIVING20 at check out to make the most of these sale prices whilst they last.
Best Argos sofa deals
‘A stylish and affordable buy, Habitat’s Julien sofa comes in a great range of luxe velvets that give it a high-end designer feel for less,’ Amy says. And while it is available in a range of colours, this nature-inspired dark, forest green is our favourite, perfect for bringing the outside in, which is something we've been seeing a lot of.
The Fenner sofa is one of the most iconic Habitat designs for its luxe look and feel. It was already on sale, reduced from £1520 to £1216. And now you can save even more with the extra 20% off. The shape is giving a slightly retro, mid-century modern vibe, while the velvet material and quilted finish further elevate the piece. And we're falling head over heels for this rusty orange shade!
The Kota three-seater is one of the best sofa beds on the market in our books. And it's a true bargain at the moment. ‘At the moment there is a 1/3 off and you can apply the new LIVING20 20% off code on top - making this large sofa bed a really great price right now,’ Amy exclaims. The spongy design makes for a contemporary look that we're loving right now.
The Roma chair bed is the perfect small living room solution. Its original price point is already very affordable and the added offer makes it hard to resist. The style doesn't only look good with its modern look and neutral grey colour, but it's also a super practical space-saving design, ensuring you are always prepared for overnight guests.
If you're a fan of a more traditional, then the grand-looking Chesterfield sofa is for you. The design is complete with wide curved side arm rests and decorative legs. The velvet finish and quilted back only add to the high-end look. We are particularly liking this jewel-like teal shade. And it's extremely affordable, we can hardly believe it.
If you're after superior comfort, then a corner sofa hardly ever disappoints. Especially when it comes to Habitat's Paola modular design. And its size is perfect for smaller living rooms as the width is only 150cm. Who said you can't have an L-shaped sofa in a small space? Not us.
FAQs
How long is the Argos sofa sale on for?
The current Argos sofa sale is only on for a week. It started on Friday the 13th October and is due to end on the 19th October, so you'll need to move fast to bag yourself a discount.
Plus, if you opt for a quick delivery sofa that could mean you have your new seating all set up and ready for the festive hosting season.
What else is included in the sale?
It's not just sofas that are on offer with extra 20% off at the moment. The Argos living room furniture sale also includes the likes of sideboards, coffee tables, TV units, bookcases and more.
There is also a wider Argos furniture sale on right now which we recommend checking out once you pick your new sofa to elevate your living room.
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
