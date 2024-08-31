Dunelm's cult Beatrice snuggle chair is on sale! The stripey sellout success is £50 off, but not for long

There are few pieces of furniture the Ideal Home team has lusted after as much as the Dunelm Beatrice snuggle chair. Featuring on-trend stripes and a classic design, it was already great value at the full price of £399. However, it just got better, as Dunelm dropped the price by £50 in its Bank Holiday sale.

When the Beatrice snuggle chair first landed last year it was an instant hit, selling out quickly and earning a spot in the most stylish homes on Instagram. Since then it has become a staple at Dunelm and is now available in a range of colours, fabrics and patterns.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The wide stripe Beatric snuggle chair is the one that has proven the most popular and has been reduced to £349 in the sale. It is available in five different woven stripe fabrics including olive, honey, coral, mushroom and black. For the colour brave there are also two two-tone colour ways in orange umber and dusky pink, and navy and ashley blue.

Chunky deckchair-inspired stripes are a huge home decor trend that doesn't look to be going anywhere soon. In fact, after speaking to a number of interior design experts I'd say stripes are set to be the new neutral for 2025.

However, if you're not a fan of the large stripe chair it's also on sale in plain block colours as well as two of the Beatrice folkstone stripe colourways. The blue ticking stripe and mulberry ticking stripe versions are both reduced to £349 in the sale. These slightly more traditional colours and patterns are perfect for adding the trending farmhouse look to your home. Paired back and elegant they are a great way to add interest to a neutral living room scheme.

If you're on a tighter budget, there is another option: the Beatrice armchair. The £50 reduction means the armchair has now dropped to £299. It is available in a range of fabrics including matte velvet, chenille and a linen style. However, as the name suggests, while this armchair has the same style as the Beatrice it is a little smaller.

This is the first time we have seen these Beatrice snuggle chairs reduced by 30%. They are part of the bank holiday sale which ends on Monday. Don't miss the opportunity to snap one up for less.