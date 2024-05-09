Dunelm’s cult striped Beatrice snuggle chair now has a matching storage ottoman – it’s already selling out
Our favourite Beatrice snuggle chair has a new matching friend
We love a matchy-matchy situation. Especially when it involves trendy (yet timeless) stripes and one of our favourite snuggle chairs - we of course mean Dunelm’s striped Beatrice chair, which now has a matching ottoman you can pair it with.
And it’s every bit as stylish and beautiful to look at as you’d imagine. Plus, it also provides hidden storage within so it’s not only decorative but practical, too, and makes for the perfect small living room idea.
As soon as we laid eyes on this ottoman, we predicted it would soon sell out, much like the Beatrice striped snuggle chair had when it first launched. And sure enough, one of the two colourways on offer - the orange umber and dusty pink stripe - is currently out of stock. But fear not as the denim-style navy and Ashley blue colourway is still available. For now anyway, so better be quick to snap one up.
Dunelm’s Beatrice striped ottoman
Selling for £199, the generously sized footstool is already making the rounds and becoming popular on social media. Dunelm even reposted an unboxing Instagram reel of the Beatrice Two Tone Woven Stripe Large Storage Footstool from Rebecca of @tools.tears.and.tantrums.
A photo posted by dunelmuk on
And while we love the pairing of the ottoman with the snuggle chair, Rebecca’s reel also shows that you don’t need to have the chair to make this ottoman look good. It can work really well on its own, injecting some colour and pattern into your living room, and the currently trending deckchair stripes can speak for themselves.
‘Their versatility contributes to the current popularity of stripes, whether you are a minimalist that wants a splash of colour in a simple scheme or a maximalist that is looking for another pattern to throw in the mix; they are sure to work in almost any environment,’ says Steve Corcoran, interior design consultant at House of Hackney.
There’s something especially elegant about stripes of two colours, whether they are complementing or contrasting, without the use of white’s stark contrast. We’ve learnt it here and in the case of MADE.com’s striped Avarna garden sofa.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
So will you be brightening up your living room with this gorgeous storage ottoman anytime soon?
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home’s News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home’s readership breaking news stories from the world of home decor and interiors, as well as trend-led pieces, shopping round-ups and more. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others. She feels that fashion and interiors are intrinsically connected – if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
-
Do you need planning permission for a porch? The rules you need to follow
Dreaming of adding a beautiful front porch to your home? Here's what you need to know about planning permission first
By Katie Sims
-
Does baking soda kill weeds? Yes, but experts urge you to think twice before using this cupboard essential in your garden
Baking soda can kill weeds… but it’s not the only thing it can kill
By Lauren Bradbury
-
Gardeners warned to leave super slug alone - it protects plants (and kills off other slugs)
Say hello to the one slug you'll actually want slithering around your garden
By Kayleigh Dray