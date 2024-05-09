Dunelm’s cult striped Beatrice snuggle chair now has a matching storage ottoman – it’s already selling out

We love a matchy-matchy situation. Especially when it involves trendy (yet timeless) stripes and one of our favourite snuggle chairs - we of course mean Dunelm’s striped Beatrice chair, which now has a matching ottoman you can pair it with.

And it’s every bit as stylish and beautiful to look at as you’d imagine. Plus, it also provides hidden storage within so it’s not only decorative but practical, too, and makes for the perfect small living room idea.

As soon as we laid eyes on this ottoman, we predicted it would soon sell out, much like the Beatrice striped snuggle chair had when it first launched. And sure enough, one of the two colourways on offer - the orange umber and dusty pink stripe - is currently out of stock. But fear not as the denim-style navy and Ashley blue colourway is still available. For now anyway, so better be quick to snap one up.

Dunelm’s Beatrice striped ottoman

Selling for £199, the generously sized footstool is already making the rounds and becoming popular on social media. Dunelm even reposted an unboxing Instagram reel of the Beatrice Two Tone Woven Stripe Large Storage Footstool from Rebecca of @tools.tears.and.tantrums.

And while we love the pairing of the ottoman with the snuggle chair, Rebecca’s reel also shows that you don’t need to have the chair to make this ottoman look good. It can work really well on its own, injecting some colour and pattern into your living room, and the currently trending deckchair stripes can speak for themselves.

‘Their versatility contributes to the current popularity of stripes, whether you are a minimalist that wants a splash of colour in a simple scheme or a maximalist that is looking for another pattern to throw in the mix; they are sure to work in almost any environment,’ says Steve Corcoran, interior design consultant at House of Hackney.

There’s something especially elegant about stripes of two colours, whether they are complementing or contrasting, without the use of white’s stark contrast. We’ve learnt it here and in the case of MADE.com’s striped Avarna garden sofa.

So will you be brightening up your living room with this gorgeous storage ottoman anytime soon?