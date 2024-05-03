MADE.com's popular Avarna garden sofa has had a striped makeover – and people are losing their minds
The brand has released its Avarna garden sofa with a new designer look
In recent times, the line between our indoor and outdoor spaces has become increasingly blurred as we bring the outside in and inject stylish elements into our gardens and patios. MADE.com is making the latter much easier by giving its popular Avarna garden lounge set a trendy striped makeover.
Launched only last week, this new look is already making waves as the brand announced the release with a celebratory Instagram post - and people are going crazy about it! The comment section is filled with fans raving, ‘This is so gorgeous 😍😍😍’, and ‘Obsessed!!!!’ And we agree - it’s up there with the best garden furniture sets we’ve seen.
And considering the corner design’s size and the fact it comes with a coffee table, the price is reasonable too. Selling for £1,699, this is the cheapest we have seen a design like this going for.
A photo posted by madedotcom on
MADE.com's Avarna garden sofa gets a stripy makeover
We know that MADE.com knows how to make a good sofa - just take the adored MADE.com Scott sofa. And apparently, the brand knows its way around garden furniture just as well.
The new Avarna Garden Corner Lounge Set feeds perfectly into the deckchair stripe trend which started last summer but is also a timeless motif that will never go out of style.
‘There's a growing appreciation for outdoor living spaces as extensions of the home, where people seek to create inviting and stylish environments for relaxation and entertaining,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘Striped furniture adds a refreshing burst of personality to these outdoor areas, transforming them into vibrant retreats.’
‘Striped outdoor furniture carries with it a timeless charm that evokes a sense of coastal elegance and summer leisure. Its classic appeal stems from its ability to effortlessly blend traditional sophistication with a relaxed, casual vibe. The stripes themselves create visual interest and add a playful touch to outdoor spaces, making them inviting and dynamic,’ she says.
No wonder that the new pattern lends the design an air of high-end elegance, reminiscent of the Soho Home striped sun loungers and the rest of its outdoor range.
‘Perfect for al fresco hosting, Avarna was designed with flexibility in mind, allowing you to change up your space with ease depending on the occasion,’ explains Hollie Parkinson, head of brand at MADE.com. ‘The stripe design is a new addition this year, offering a contemporary look and feel, without compromising on durability. The sofa cushions are water resistant, making them easy to clean, whilst the acacia wood is solid and fairly low-maintenance. Also available in a two-seater option for compact outdoor spaces.’
Alternative stripe garden furniture to shop
The two-seater is also a more budget-friendly option, retailing for £829. And if a budget garden idea for striped seating is what you’re after, then the above are some of our favourites that will satisfy the craving and liven up your garden.
