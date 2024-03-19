IKEA has re-released one of it's most popular armchairs from the 70s and it's right on trend for this year

The IKEA ÖNNESTAD armchair is the latest addition to the Swedish brand’s archival range titled Nytillverkad, first introduced last year to mark IKEA’s 80th anniversary.

Part of the fourth 20-product drop of the celebratory collection, the brightly striped armchair based on the GOGO chair design from 1972 is set to be available online and in stores from April 2024 ready for your next IKEA hack.

This April is shaping up to be a big month for IKEA with not only the new Tesammans collection launching but now another drop of the anniversary Nytillverkad range joining in. Similar to the Tesammans line-up, this drop is full of bold colours inspired by the spirit of optimism and positivity, as well as the eclectic, floral aesthetic of the 1960s and 70s.

This optimistic, creative look is reflected in the design of the striped ÖNNESTAD armchair coloured in bright green and white – a version we prefer to the also newly released grey colourway with a red supporting structure and trims. It’s not only right on trend with the deckchair stripe home decor trend, it’s the perfect style for the warm months ahead.

The IKEA ÖNNESTAD armchair

IKEA has recently been on a roll with stylish, archival chair relaunches – first it was the anti-stress chair and then a few weeks later, IKEA came out with the SOTENÄS armchair, also known as the ‘happiness’ chair. And from next month, the IKEA ÖNNESTAD armchair is set to join the impressively chic line-up, selling for £59 a pop.

‘We wanted to make a chair that was colourful, soft and comfortable,’ says Charlotte Rude, one of the IKEA designers behind the ÖNNESTAD armchair.

As previously mentioned, the new chair is based on an archival design called the IKEA GOGO chair, which was first introduced in 1972 and was part of the range for 10 years. Available in several colours and patterns over the years, the green deckchair stripes was one of them.

‘Their versatility contributes to their current popularity, whether you are a minimalist that wants a splash of colour in a simple scheme or a maximalist that is looking for another pattern to throw in the mix; they are sure to work in almost any environment,’ says Steve Corcoran, interior design consultant at House of Hackney, in regards to the recent rise in popularity of deckchair stripes.

Consisting of a steel frame, in this case coloured in vibrant green, and a deckchair-like base which carries soft, fluffy cushions, the design has remained almost the same. The major modification is the use of a high-strength steel, which requires less than half of the original amount of steel necessary to make the chair.

This makes the new and improved design lighter and more environmentally friendly compared to the GOGO chair, which is very hard to find these days with one available on Etsy for over £3000. So for £59, it appears that the ÖNNESTAD armchair is a steal.

We can hardly wait for April to come around now!