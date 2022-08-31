This sofa colour will be everywhere in 2023 – and Madonna's already a fan

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Trend alert! It's officially golden hour as far as our interiors are concerned, with warm yellow tones casting a radiant glow over our social media feeds.

First, there was London restaurant Sketch's yellow update, then there was deVOL's 'mellow yellow' kitchen makeover, and now Madonna has hopped on the home decor trend with a gorgeous sofa from MADE.com in gold velvet.

The gold sofa trend

Queen of Pop Madonna is clearly ahead of the curve, having already embraced this emerging gold sofa trend. This week, she shared a TikTok of herself lounging on her sofa and sharing old throwback photos. In the TikTok, titled 'You had to be there... #teenagedirtbag' Madonna chills out on a 2-seater sofa from MADE.com (opens in new tab) with Wheatus' floor filler playing in the background.

'Yellow furniture and homewares are having a major moment,' says Elizabeth Sladen, Head of Buying (Indoor Furniture) at MADE.com. 'As a colour that will effortlessly transition from SS into AW it’s both timeless and on-trend.'

Whether it's because we're leaning towards radiant, sunny tones in response to the general climate of doom and gloom right now, or simply because autumn's round the corner, yellow and its variations are becoming increasingly popular. Elizabeth comments that this uplifting sunny shade falls into the dopamine design trend and helps to create a joyous atmosphere in the home.

(Image credit: MADE.com)

'MADE.com has seen a growth in demand for a glorious array of golden products, in particular the gold Scott sofa collection which has seen a 25% uplift in sales from Jan to June,' Elizabeth adds. Something to consider if you're eyeing up the best sofas right now and are debating over colour.

It's one of MADE.com's signature designs, inspired by 1960s mid-century interiors with its clean lines and functional yet stylish design. The sofa has pulled detail on the seat, side bolster cushions that soften the look with their circular shape and luxurious velvet upholstery.

DeVOL recently repainted The Haberdasher's Kitchen in their Clerkenwell showroom in a golden yellow colour (Image credit: The Haberdasher's Kitchen by deVOL)

As we mentioned, we've noticed a lot of warm, golden tones in the world of interiors, after Sketch (opens in new tab)replaced the millennial pink scheme with yellow. And then deVOL (opens in new tab) redecorated a kitchen in its Clerkenwell showroom (pictured above), taking it from dark Farrow & Ball Downpipe grey to a calming and optimistic yellow.

From soft honey to bright citrus yellow and retro gold, we're sure to see more of this uplifting colour as we head into September.