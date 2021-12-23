We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shopping alert! Aldi is selling a large gold mirror for under £80, and it looks very similar to one from Made.com.

It’s an online exclusive, and we’re eyeing it up and wondering where we can squeeze it into our own homes. Because the best wall mirrors make a such difference to a small space.

Aldi arch mirror

The Kirkton House Gold Arch Mirror from Aldi is full length, great for checking your hair and taking photos of your #ootd. It’s a stylish and practical statement piece, and because it’s a leaner, zero DIY is involved.

Arles Large Arch Leaning Floor Mirror in Brushed Brass | £299 at Made.com

Check your outfit before running out the door with this lovely mirror from Made.com. Measuring 65 x 170cm, it’ll make a big impact in any room of the home View Deal

Kirkton House Gold Arch Mirror | £79.99 at Aldi

Add light and a sense of space with this large arch mirror from Aldi for less than £80. It’s approximately 61 x 170cm in size and also comes in black. View Deal The matte gold edge is great if you want to add some subtle glamour to your space (although it does also come in black if that’s more your style). And, as we mentioned above, it looks just like the Arles mirror from Made.com, which costs around £220 more.

This eye-catching mirror would look great as part of your small living room ideas, bouncing light around and making the space feel larger. The Aldi arch mirror would also work brilliantly resting on the wall in your hallway or landing, creating a sense of depth.

It’s 4cm in depth, so should fit into tight spaces. Definitely double and triple-check your measurements though.

We’re big fans of the arched shape, which will help to balance out the many harsh edges in our homes. Some reviews on the Aldi website say the mirror doesn’t line up perfectly to the edge, but this is probably a detail that’s only visible close-up.

We think if you’re decorating on a budget, this is a great shout as a) it’s really practical and b) it will add instant character and style to blank walls. Buy one and worry about finding space for it later.