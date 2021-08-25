We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Whether you rent or own, swapping out your light fixtures for something you love can make a big difference. It also doesn’t have to cost a lot of money – introducing Aldi’s gorgeous new bamboo lampshade that looks very similar to one from Made.com.

Lampshades – and lighting more generally – are often overlooked, as we tend to get bogged down in colour schemes and choosing the perfect sofa or rugs. But living room lighting ideas have a huge impact on the mood.

For just £24.99, this Special Buy is an easy win.

This Kirkton House Bamboo Ceiling Shade from Aldi is an online exclusive and will be available to buy soon. It’s a great price, and the natural material and warm tone will emit a soft light. So it could also make for a good bedroom lighting idea, bringing a gentle, cosy feel through lighting.

It really reminds us of a stunning lampshade from Made – the Yen Extra Large Pendant Lamp Shade. At £79, it’s another great option – because it makes a statement without stealing the show.

So, how do they size up? The Made lamp is a large 50cm in diameter. The Aldi iteration, on the other hand, is around 30 x 44cm – so while it’s cheaper, it’s worth bearing in mind that it will be slightly more petite.

The Aldi bamboo lampshade

We love the layered design of both lamps and think both are functional and will work whatever the aesthetic of your home. Given our obsession with rattan and wicker decor pieces, we must admit that we’re particularly excited by the Made lamp.

That said, there is such a thing as too much rattan. So, if you already have a rattan headboard, armchair and table lamp, you may run the risk of creating an overpowering 70s feel with the addition of the Made lampshade.

The Made.com bamboo and rattan lampshade

While you’ll have to keep an eye on the Aldi Special Buys website for Aldi’s version, the Made lampshade is ready to order and could be with you in around eight working days.

Both are versatile lighting options that won’t go out of style. Which one would you pick?