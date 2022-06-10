We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Heading to a festival this year? Let us introduce you to Aldi’s brand new bell tent, which looks far more expensive than its £399.99 price tag.

Whether you managed to bag Glastonbury tickets or are simply seeking a little luxury on a camping trip, this cute tepee-style tent is a fab option for sleeping under the stars. The aesthetics are 10/10, plus it’ll accommodate several happy campers at once.

Aldi bell tent

Aldi’s new premium bell tent is an online exclusive available to pre-order from this Sunday (June 12th) on the Aldi website. It has a spacious camping area, measuring five metres across. There’s also plenty of headspace so you’re not bending down all the time.

The sleek design will make the tent easy to spot in a sea of ordinary tents and, most important of all, Aldi says it will take one person fewer than 20 minutes to put up. So less time spent grappling with poles and pegs and more time lounging around by the bonfire.

We also think it would work brilliantly as a garden idea. Pitch it at the bottom of the garden and you’ve got an extra, shaded zone for guests to hang out in when you have friends over for summer barbecues.

The Aldi bell tent has, thankfully, been designed with the unpredictable British weather in mind. It’s fully waterproof and made from 100% cotton canvas that regulates the temperature to keep campers happy whatever the weather.

The sides are removable, so you can invite a fresh afternoon breeze and 360 views in the daytime and create privacy and warmth come evening. It’s launching as part of the supermarket’s Family Camping range, which you can check out on the Aldi site.

After two years of last-minute cancellations, Aldi certainly understood the assignment and created this tent to help shoppers return to normality in style. It’s a far cry from the basic bright blue tents of our childhood camping trips, that’s for sure.

All that’s missing are some lovely Aldi outdoor rugs and cushions for extra comfort. Hang up festoon lights or use your existing garden lighting ideas to create a cosy atmosphere.

Happy glamping!