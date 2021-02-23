If you’ve been working from home on a coffee table or ironing board, you have no excuse not to invest in a more permanent solution with the new Aldi desk.

For more home office ideas head over to our dedicated channel

Our favourite budget store has been knocking it out of the park lately with its furniture offerings. Last month the store launched its first scalloped Aldi bed, now it is treating us to a chic grey office desk at the bargain price of £69.99.

Picking up a desk for less than £100, let alone below £70, is no easy task, trust us we’ve tried. After scouting around we can confirm that Aldi has one of the best value desk around. Even our favourite high-street store Argos couldn’t beat Aldi’s price, selling an almost identical desk for £10 more.

Aldi desk

While the desk might be a bargain it isn’t short on style. The desk features a stylish grey finish with silver handles, making it perfect for a home office, or rounding out a grey living room.

The desk is made out of MDF and pinewood and is fitted with two large drawers to offer ample home office storage. The desk measures 100 x 55 x 76cm allowing plenty of space for you to position a laptop or desktop ontop. Plus all your notebooks, pencils, and other desk knick-knacks.