Our pets are our extended family, so why not indulge them with the finer things in life? And by that we mean the finest furniture choices, like the elegant dog sofa beds coming to Aldi. The bed is part of a new pets collection arriving this week at the discount supermarket.

The smart sofa bed is joined by a playful pet teepee, a bamboo cat bed and matching chevron food bowls.

The new pet collection is available to pre-order online now and will be available in stores from this Sunday 8th December.

Below is a preview, warning: the images do contain adorable animals, sadly they don’t come with the range. Now those really would be special buys!!

Here’s a taster of the new collection for our four-legged friends…

Aldi’s dog sofa bed

Sofas are not just for us humans, more and more retailers are sharing dog sofa beds.

The smart chevron exterior on this Aldi one looks so plush and luxurious, not the typical dog bed best hidden out of sight! This stylish pet sleeping solution is as much a cool home accessory as your own furniture.

With its solid plywood frame, this sofa bed is sturdy for your furry friend, and is elevated on legs for draught-free sleeping. Also features a back pocket for storage and faux suede cushion.

Pre-order now: Grey Pet CollectionSofa Pet Bed, £39.99, Aldi

The design also comes in this statement monochrome colourway. This highly modern dog sofa bed is definitely smart enough to live proudly in the living room, rather than by the back door.

Pet teepee

Who said teepees are only fun for children? These totally adorable teepees are the home accessory we would like to see every pet household own. The simple teepee construction provides just enough of a sanctuary for pets to escape for a peaceful snooze. The cool chevron pattern adds a stylish touch to our homes too.

The super-cosy teddy bear lining is perfect for little pooches and cats to curl up in comfort. The teepee features a non-slip base, so they won’t be sliding around with excitement.

Pre-order now: Small Pet Teepee, £12.99, Aldi

Feed furry friends in style, with this modern chevron pet bowl. This bowl will not only look great in your home, but is also practical thank to its anti-slip rubber base and stainless steel removable inner bowl.

Pre-order now: Large Black Chevron Pet Bowl, £3.99, Aldi

Luxury memory foam pet bed

Ensure your pup sleeps like a dream on a bed a comfy plush cushioned bed. While the topside is super soft faux fur fleece for maximum cosiness, the underside is a smart corduroy.

Added bonus – the covers are removable and machine washable, so it can always be kept in tip-top condition.

Pre-order now: Grey Memory Foam Pet Bed, £29.99, Aldi

Radiator cat bed

That’s one way to keep cats extra cosy all winter, a bed mounted on the radiator. It’s also an ideal way to distracted them away from tempting festive trees.

Video Of The Week

This bamboo and eco-fibre cat bed provides a stylish yet environmentally friendly place for cats to retreat to. Complete with a removable cushion, it’s also very inviting. The tunnel-shaped bed is easy to assemble and fits most radiators.

Pre-order now: Bamboo Radiator Cat Bed, £11.99, Aldi

Make sure to set a reminder this weekend to go fetch! These pet-tastic accessories drop this Sunday . As with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone so best be quick!