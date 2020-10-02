Don’t miss the Amazon Beauty advent calendar – £60 for treats worth over £215!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Apologises, if it feels too early to talk about Christmas but this is one such mention that we couldn’t pass up. The Amazon beauty advent calendar 2020 is available to pre-order now!

And the reason it’s a must-talk-about-it-right-now kind of situation is the fact it contains over £215 worth of products but will retail for just £60. Merry everything to that.

Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar: Pre-order now

The Beauty advent is the trending calendar of choice, as we forgo chocolate for glam goodies to indulge in a spot of pampering. And Amazon’s highly anticipated Beauty Advent Calendar is busting with glam beauty goodies. It features 24 products and deluxe samples from beauty brands such as Emma Hardie, Elemis and Sanctuary Spa, worth over £215.

Spoiler alert! If you want to the surprise of what’s in store each day, look away now. But for those who like to know that their getting value for money read on. The 24 treats are a mix of deluxe sample sizes and full size products – such as the Elemis Soothing Apricot toner. There’s a full size NIP+FAB Extreme Glycolic Fix Liquid Glow; John Frieda Miracle drops Damage repairing Hair Mask and an AHC Hydrating Essential Real Eye Cream – all to help see you through the festive party period.

Pre-order now: Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2020, £60

Rest assured, you’re certain get good value for your buck with this little beauty!

Video Of The Week

This brilliant buy means those who want the treats without blowing the budget can still be in on the trend. While we all covet the luxurious Jo Malone Beauty Advent, for the candles alone, or The White Company beauty advent it’s not always within everyone’s budget. As always Amazon are on hand to cater for the affordability factor.

The Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar 2020 will cost £60, and is be exclusively available on Amazon.co.uk to pre-order from 1st October, 2020.

(This item will be released on October 15, 2020)