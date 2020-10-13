We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s been a long Amazon Prime Day of deals, but don’t drift off just yet – there are bedding bargains still in store. We’ve covered the best Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, but now we’re looking for the icing on top – the premium bedding that goes on top.

From memory foam mattress toppers to breathable pillows, these bedding buys add all the ingredients for a more restful night’s sleep.

Amazon Prime Day bedding deals – quick links

Amazon Prime Day duvet deals

Silentnight Warm and Cosy 13.5 Tog Duvet: was £37.99, now £23.99



This duvet from trusted bedding brand Silentnight has the extra cosy factor, the ideal bargain to pick up now just before temperatures plummet. Snuggle up on colder nights with this supremely soft duvet that has been developed with a fluffy fibre filling to ensure you stay warm and comfortable while you sleep.

View deal: Silentnight Warm and Cosy 13.5 Tog Duvet, King size, was 37.99, now £23.99

Amazon Prime Day Pillow Deals

Snuggledown Duck Feather & Down Pillows 2 Pack: was £70, now £20.63



This unmissable bargain offers a pair of premium duck feather and down pillows with a 71% off. The natural filing is ideal if you like a super snuggly and soft pillow to sink your head into. As well the natural filling the pillows are encased in a naturally breathable soft cotton cover to ensure you stay cool throughout the night.

Graded as a medium support this pair of pillows are designed for back and side sleepers. Offering the perfect balance between support and sink-in softness.

View deal: Snuggledown Duck Feather & Down Pillows 2 Pack, Medium Support, was £70, now £20.62

Panda memory Foam Pillow: was £44.95, now £29

Sleep all the better aided by bagging a good deal on the original Panda memory foam bamboo pillow. With a triple layer moulded memory foam for ultimate support and comfort, this pillow comes complete with a Panda Bamboo pillowcase included.

View Deal: Panda memory Foam Pillow, was £44.95, now £29

Amazon Prime Day Mattress topper deals

BedStory Microfibre Mattress Topper: was £58.99, now 37.39

Protect your mattress and add an extra layer of comfort with this two inch thick mattress topper. The unique double-layer design promotes airflow for optimal breathability and temperature control. This hotel quality bedding is washable so your able to get the same fresh feeling with each wash.

View deal: BedStory Microfibre Mattress Topper Supersoft Anti Allergenic Mattress Pad, was £58.99, now 37.39

Sadly, you snooze you lose with these deals. They only last for another 27 hours.