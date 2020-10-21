We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For kitting out our homes with stylish pieces on a budget Argos is a personal favourite of the Ideal Home teams. If you’ve been eye-ing up a new sofa or finally given into getting a desk Black Friday 2020 is the ideal time to invest. Take advantage of the many Argos Black Friday deals on offer.

We have rounded up just a few of our top picks that we’ll be shopping on Black Friday. From velvet sofas to dreamy mattresses, kit your home out for a fraction off the price.

Argos Black Friday deals – quick links

Argos Black Friday sofa deals

Atticus 3 Seater Velvet Sofa: Was £680, NOW £544



If you’ve dreamed of owning a green sofa but never been brave enough to take the plunge, now is the opportunity. Argos is currently offering 20 per cent of this emerald velvet sofa. That is a saving of £64, the perfect budget for adding some scatter cushions.

View deal: Atticus 3 Seater Velvet Sofa, was £680, NOW £544, Argos

Argos Black Friday furniture deals – our predictions

Jackson velvet cuddle chair

This cuddle chair was one of Argos’ bestsellers in February and one to keep your eye on. If you’re not brave enough to go all in on a vibrant velvet sofa, a cuddle chair is a great alternative. The chair will fit one person very comfortably, or a cosy couple. Perfect for small spaces and those on a budget.

View deal: Jackson velvet cuddle chair, £450, Argos

Macaroon Velvet bed frame

This luxurious pink velvet bed has already built up a fan base for shoppers looking for pink bed on a budget. Fully upholstered in pink velvet, with a curved headboard, you’ll sleep like a princess in this bed. It was recently in the Argos’ 20 per cent furniture offer, so we have a good feeling that we could be seeing this bed drop in price come Black Friday.

View deal: Macaroon Velvet Bed Frame, £359, Argos

Copenhagen 1 Drawer Standing Desk

This standing desk is the perfect solution if you are short on home space, or prefer to stretch your legs when you work. The desk includes a drawer, and three shelves for extra storage. It’s just large enough to hold a desktop computer or laptop and is currently £95. However our eye is on this Scandi-inspired beauty to drop even further in November.

View deal: Copenhagen 1 Drawer Standing Desk, £95, Argos

Argos Black Friday mattress deals

Silentnight Bingley 800 Pocket Mattress: Was £279, NOW £167.40



The Bingley mattress promises to provide comfort from head to toe with 800 individual pocket springs responding to your body’s movement. The mattress is currently reduced by £110, so you can pick the single mattress up for just £167.40. Our fingers are cross that a few of the other sizes will be included in the sale on Black Friday.

View deal: Silentnight Bingley 800 Pocket Mattress, Single, Was £279, NOW £167.40, Argos

Argos Black Friday TVs deals

Bush 32 Inch Smart HD Ready LED TV: Was £169.99, NOW £149.99



You can’t go far wrong with this TV if you are looking for something on a budget. It is currently sat in one of our writers living rooms, who can vouch that is does everything that it says on the box and is the perfect size for a small to medium sized living room. Buy the TV today and you can save an extra £20.

View deal: Bush 32 Inch Smart HD Ready LED TV, Was £169.99, NOW £149.99, Argos

Argos Black Friday vacuum cleaner deals

Henry HVR160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner: Was £139.99, NOW £99.99



If you are looking for an indestructible vacuum cleaner they don’t get much tougher than Henry. The blue colour way is currently reduced by £40 at Argos. Henry has an incredible capacity, five time bigger than other vacuums. He also comes with a toolkit full of fittings to help you to clean out every crack and crevice in your house.

View deal: Henry HVR160-11 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner, Was £139.99, NOW £99.99, Argos

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner: Was £399.99, NOW £299.99



A favourite of cleaning guru Mrs Hinch the cordless Shark vacuum cleaner includes DuoClean technology to get carpets and hard floors spotless. In addition to anti-hair wrap technology, to make sure every last strand is picked up and sucked up. The vacuum cleaner is currently reduced by 25 per cent at Argos. We don’t know how long the discount is for, but if we were you we’d act fast.

View deal: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Was £399.99, NOW £299.99, Argos

Argos Black Friday kitchen deals

De’Longhi KBLA3001 Active Line Kettle: Was £39.99, NOW £29.99



Add some sophistication to your kitchen with with De’Longhi kettle. It is currently 25 per cent at Argos, meaning you can snap it up for just £29.99. The sleek black kettle includes rapid boil technology and auto shut off when the body is lifted from the base.

View deal: De’Longhi KBLA3001 Active Line Kettle: Was £39.99, NOW £29.99, Argos

