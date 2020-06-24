We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Argos is offering up to a third off in the Argos garden furniture sale. Perfect for giving your garden an update just in time for the warm weather.

This is a garden sale you’ll want to have a look around. Argos has dropped the price on some of our favourite pieces this summer. Including its popular wooden bench to bistro set and the Ipanema Fruit picnic chair.

Here are a few of the pieces we’re planning to swipe up in the sale. But you’ll need to be quick as we don’t think they’ll hang around for long.

Argos bench to bistro

We fell in love with this clever piece of furniture as soon as it was released. Perfect for small gardens or balconies, the set transforms from a wooden bench to a table and chairs in just a few easy steps.

The set is priced at £52.99, instead of £80. However, with limited stock, you’ll need to act fast.

Buy now: Wooden Bench to Bistro Set, Was £80 Now £52.99, Argos

Argos sail garden gazebo

When temperatures are soaring it is always a good idea to have something to shelter under. However, if you’re after something a little more stylish than an umbrella or traditional gazebo, this smart black sail is for you.

It is sturdy and suitable to be left outside all year round. Plus it has racked up some glowing reviews, averaging five stars on the website.

Buy now: 3M x3M Sail Garden Gazebo, Was £275 Now £182.99, Argos

Argos pascal sun lounger

Buy now: Pascal sun lounger, Was £250 Now £166.49, Argos

If you are looking to add a bit of glamour to your garden this sun lounger is just the ticket. The grey rattan arms are incredibly on-trend and look gorgeous against the wood effect frame.

The thick cushions and length will seriously up your comfort factor when next lounging in the sun. Pile the lounger high with textured cushions for a patio show-stopper.

Will you be snapping up any of these stylish bargains?