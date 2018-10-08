Don’t miss the Argos sale – with huge savings on furniture and homeware

If you're looking to revamp you home on a budget, this is one seasonal shopping event not to miss!

The Argos sale is on! The big Home event is back this month, offering customers the opportunity to bag a bargain – across furniture and homewares.

With savings of up to 25 per cent off across furniture and homeware, it’s a great opportunity to revamp homes and make huge savings.

Running from now until Tuesday 16 October, it’s the perfect time to get your seasonal shopping fix before Christmas (because that will be here before you know it!).

Seasonal Argos sale

Savings on furniture



As we prepare to hibernate for winter, what better way to do so than in style and comfort? The impressive Argos home event is the perfect opportunity to snap up the big ticket items, such as a new bed, that you have been putting off due to the expense. When spending £150 or more on indoor furniture simply enter the code FURN25 to save 25 per cent, making big investments more affordable.

A great example is the elegant Canterbury bed frame, which customers can snap up for £164.25 during the event – as opposed to the normal price of £219. In solid wood, with a walnut finish, this timeless bed is a well worth investment.

Buy now: Canterbury Double Bed Frame, now £164.25, Argos

Savings on lighting

As the nights draw in lightning is key for keeping our homes illuminated during the winter. A new lamp has the power to transform a space, adding a new decorative touch as well as much-needed light.

Customers can choose from a wide range lighting offers, including the Argos Home Duno Touch Table Lamp – just £7.99 right now. Matt grey and contrasting copper adds a sophisticated touch to a classic table lamp design. At that price, you could buy one for every room!

Buy now: Duno Touch Table Lamp, currently £7.99, Argos

Savings on accessories

During the event you can save up to a third off selected home accessories – including top brands such as Tefal and Habitat.

If it’s a homeware bargain you’re after, can you really afford to miss this discount event?