Don’t miss the Argos sale – with huge savings on furniture and homeware

Ideal Home
By

If you're looking to revamp you home on a budget, this is one seasonal shopping event not to miss!

The Argos sale is on! The big Home event is back this month, offering customers the opportunity to bag a bargain – across furniture and homewares.

With savings of up to 25 per cent off across furniture and homeware, it’s a great opportunity to revamp homes and make huge savings.

Related: Argos just introduced a whole new way to shop its homeware range

Running from now until Tuesday 16 October, it’s the perfect time to get your seasonal shopping fix before Christmas (because that will be here before you know it!).

Seasonal Argos sale

Savings on furniture

Argos sale
As we prepare to hibernate for winter, what better way to do so than in style and comfort? The impressive Argos home event is the perfect opportunity to snap up the big ticket items, such as a new bed, that you have been putting off due to the expense. When spending £150 or more on indoor furniture simply enter the code FURN25 to save 25 per cent, making big investments more affordable.

A great example is the elegant Canterbury bed frame, which customers can snap up for £164.25 during the event – as opposed to the normal price of £219. In solid wood, with a walnut finish, this timeless bed is a well worth investment.

Buy now: Canterbury Double Bed Frame, now £164.25, Argos

Savings on lighting

Argos sale

As the nights draw in lightning is key for keeping our homes illuminated during the winter. A new lamp has the power to transform a space, adding a new decorative touch as well as much-needed light.

Customers can choose from a wide range lighting offers, including the Argos Home Duno Touch Table Lamp  – just £7.99 right now.  Matt grey and contrasting copper adds a sophisticated touch to a classic table lamp design. At that price, you could buy one for every room!

Buy now: Duno Touch Table Lamp, currently £7.99, Argos

Savings on accessories

argos sale

During the event you can save up to a third off selected home accessories – including top brands such as Tefal and Habitat.

Related: This new Argos furniture range is ideal for small-space living; and it’s a steal!

If it’s a homeware bargain you’re after, can you really afford to miss this discount event?

Ideal Home loves...

Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner
Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
1950s-inspired home office | Home office designs | Retro decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY

How to create a mid-century modern home office
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
countrybootrooms|countrybootrooms|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk

Beautiful boot rooms for country pads