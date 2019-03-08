Pink, velvet and a button back all in one sofa – that’s our idea of a design dream. And that’s exactly what Argos Home have achieved with it’s three-seater Valerie sofa.

Priced at £799.99, the stylish sofa has proved such a hit with those looking for an elegant addition to their living room that, to-date, sales of it’s Blush Pink colourway have beaten estimates by a staggering 80 per cent.

The best-selling Argos Valerie sofa

Buy Now: Valerie 3-seater sofa, Argos Home, £799.99

Commenting on the sofa’s runaway success Cherise Day, Upholstery Buyer for Argos Home, says:

‘The glamorous Valerie 3 Seater Sofa has been a top seller for Argos Home, perhaps due to its fantastic price point of only £799.99. The button back detailing brings shape and texture to an elegant form, which features sloped arms and a delicately curved back.’

‘Set on strong wooden feet, the back legs are slightly lower than the front. This gives the seat a subtle but comfortable incline to sink into.’

Responding to Brits’ growing love affair with velvet chairs and sofas, Argos Home has also revealed that it has increased this range by 80 per cent. It’s subsequently seen sales climb by more than 600 per cent.

The best-selling Argos Hector sofa

Another velvet sofa that has ticked all the right boxes with buyers is the Hector velvet three-seater sofa. Priced at just £599.99, it’s pictured below in a gorgeous shade of green.

Buy Now: Hector 3-Seater Sofa, Argos Home, £599.99

Again, this on-trend item of furniture in the shade above has over-performed sales estimates by 155 per cent. A quarter of these of these sales are the for the Left/Right Corner Sofa which is priced at £899.99.

Both sofas – which come a range of colourways – also have the added bonus of a manufacturer’s 10-year frame guarantee.

Would you choose any of these sofas for your home?