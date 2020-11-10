Black Friday fridge deals 2020 – chill out with savings on fridge freezers with cool features

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s a crucial part of our kitchen, so why not upgrade your unit with these amazing Black Friday fridge deals!

Most of us probably own a trusty fridge freezer that’s been in our homes for years.

But as time passes, our lifestyles – and our families – can get bigger or smaller, meaning we may need to upgrade our fridge freezer every so often. And as the technology in our units gets better and better, it may be more efficient, and in the long run, cheaper to make a change right now.

With Black Friday just around the corner, we reveal some of the best fridge and fridge-freezer deals on the market.

Best Black Friday fridge deals 2020 – quick links

Best Black Friday Amazon fridge deals 2020

With a nationwide lockdown stopping us shopping in-store, online shopping is one of just a few options available for us to get a brand-new fridge freezer. But don’t let that put you off, as Amazon is a reliable, trusted e-commerce retailer that has associations with some of the biggest kitchen and electronic brands.

Amazon features some of the newest and most high-tech models on the market right now, while the prices are super-competitive. Very often, Amazon will have lots of fridge freezers on a discount, usually higher than 10% off. And if you sign up for Amazon Prime, fridge freezers available on the service come with free express delivery.

Samsung RB29FWRNDBC Freestanding Fridge Freezer: was £589.99, now £478



It may look slim, but you’ll be surprised by how much room is created by the streamlined insulation and cooling technology. Its 309-litre capacity can hold it loads of fresh and frozen food, while its water dispenser gives you filtered freshness on tap – you don’t need any plumbing for it, either. View Deal

Black Friday Currys fridge deals 2020

Currys is a great place to buy a new fridge. There’s free delivery and you can select the day you’d like your appliance to arrive. If you pay for installation, your delivery person will disconnect your old appliance and get rid of the packaging for your new one. Currys can even recycle your old fridge, again, for a small fee.

Credit is available so you can pay for your appliance in instalments, and Currys has a Price Match Guarantee. Find your fridge at a cheaper place anywhere else – either in store or online – and Currys will refund you the difference.

Hotpoint H1NT 811E OX 1 60/40 Fridge Freezer: was £459.99, now £339.99



This Hotpoint comes with a Fresh Zone+ drawer – perfect for keeping your fruit and veg at it’s best until you want to use it. Bored of defrosting the freezer? Thanks to its low frost technology, you won’t have to defrost as frequently, leaving you to enjoy your spare time. View Deal

Black Friday John Lewis fridge deals 2020

John Lewis is a British retail institution. Whether it’s fond memories of you and your family shopping together in one of its flagship department stores, or browsing through their app and using their Augmented Reality technology to buy a Christmas tree, John Lewis has been there for us, innovating throughout the decades.

Despite the retail world exploding with online competition, John Lewis is still renowned for their quality of goods and reliability of service. And at the moment, they have a whole range of fridge freezers on the market, some of which are on brilliant discounts.

Furthermore, on some fridge freezers, you’ll get additional incentives to buy, like an additional three-year guarantee at no extra cost, or cashback offers.

Samsung RL4363SBAB1 Freestanding Fridge Freezer: was £1079, now £879

Samsung combines stylish design and a black stainless steel finish to ensure this 432-litre fridge freezer keeps your food fresher for longer. With four fridge shelves, Samsung says its average annual energy cost if £29.60, as its rated A++ for energy. View Deal

Samsung RS68N8230B1 American-Style Fridge Freezer: was £1479, now £1299

Another Samsung, but this American-style fridge freezer has Twin Cooling Plus technology, so it maintains the ideal level of humidity in both the fridge and freezer. At the centre of the RS68N8230B1 is a Digital Inverter Compressor. It varies the unit’s power and running speed – very economical. View Deal

Black Friday AO.com fridge deals 2020

Samsung RB7300T 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer: Save £350, now £449

This silver A++ rated fridge freezer is amazing value and the 70/30 split is perfect if you prefer to eat fresh/cook from scratch every night. View Deal

Should I wait for Black Friday to buy appliances?

Black Friday is a good time to buy appliances. Especially now that it has essentially become a month-long stream of amazing deals. However, you will also see great offers on fridge freezers as we approach Boxing Day and the New Year sales, so if you don’t find exactly what you want straightaway, you won’t miss out.

How to find the best fridge freezer for you

How much storage do I need?

Most models vary in the ratio of fridge to freezer space available. So if you like to make meals from scratch most evenings with fresh ingredients, go for a big fridge, but if you prefer to batch cook, prioritise freezer space.

Still unsure? Buy a design with a ‘multi-zone’ that can be switched between a fridge and freezer. That way, you could use it to chill meat and drinks for summer barbecues, then freeze soup and casseroles in winter.

What fridge freezer will keep my food fresher for longer?

Just as supermarkets store different foods in different ways, so should your fridge-freezer. A cool zone in the fridge, set at a temperature of 0-5°C, will keep meat, fish and dairy fresh, and will defrost food slowly and safely.

Fast freezing locks in the nutrients, moisture and flavour of any fresh food, and a humidity-controlled drawer mean you’ve seen the last of those mushy cucumbers and frosty lettuce. Invest in just a few of these features and you’ll quickly notice that you’re throwing fewer groceries away.

How do I keep running costs down?

Fridge-freezers guzzle more energy than any other appliance, as they’re working 24/7 to keep your food cold, so to keep running costs down look for features like a Holiday Mode.

Activate this when you’re going away and it will either shut the fridge down, or bring it up to around 14°C to keep butter and eggs fresh. I’ve mentioned the benefits of door-in-door design, but also look out for an inverter compressor, which, rather than just turning the power on full blast each time you open the door, uses just enough to get the fridge or freezer back to the right temperature.

What extras do I need?

An ice and water dispenser is a real convenience, letting you grab ice for a drink or chilled water whenever you want, but check whether it needs to be plumbed into the mains. If it does, there may be extra installation costs, but you won’t then have the hassle of refilling the water tank.

Wi-Fi connected smart fridges are a reality now, too. The most simple let you control features like fast freezing remotely, but Samsung’s top-of-the-range fridges have in-built cameras so you can see what’s inside when you’re at the supermarket, and a screen where you can browse recipes or stream live TV.

Look out for more great bargains on a range of homeware, kitchenware and much more on Black Friday (27 November) on our website.

Happy shopping!