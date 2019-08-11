Are you a Friends fanatic, or know someone who is? B&M are fuelling an enduring love with a new line of licensed Friends merchandise to fill our homes.

The hit show Friends continues to delight fans the world over, almost 25 years later – we gasped as this very fact, here at Ideal Home HQ! As big fans on the top of our Friends appreciation shopping list is this brilliant new doormat.

Adorned with Joey Tribbiani’s famous catchphrase it’s the perfect way to greet guests.

We’ll always be there for them, especially at these B&M prices.

B&M friends homeware

The brand shared a snap that proud shopper @welshwandererblog posted on Instagram. In a matter of hours it was met with thousands of likes and adoring comments, from shopper keen to get their hands on it too.

The Friends ‘How you doin’?’ doormat is available now in stores, not online sadly. Only while stocks last, so be quick.

In stores only: Friends Doormat, £7.99, B&M

Here’s the man himself, with the famous apartment door in the background. We bet Joey would have LOVED this new doormat for his own front door.

In addition to the fabulous doormat there’s a gifting range coming very soon – we’ve has a sneak preview. Within this collection is a coffee house-worthy mug. A warming cup of coffee from this generous mug will have fans feeling like they’re sat in Central Perk, all from the comfort of their own home.

Coming soon: Friends Coffee Mug, £4, B&M

Will you be queuing up to get your new Friends homeware.