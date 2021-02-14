We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Most of us have taken a trip to B&Q at some point in our lives and no doubt the go-to aisles will have been paint, hardware or, if you’re feeling adventurous, you may have skipped straight on through to the garden section. But what if we told you, you could pick up striking furniture, too?

This B&Q velvet chair is a stunner and it’s certainly turned a few heads on social media because it’s only £78! What’s more, there’s a matching stool available, too. So you can sit back and put your feet up for just £100!

We have seen it make a few appearances over on Instagram. So, why is everyone going nuts for this sleek and sumptuous duo? Here are a few reasons why we’re smitten…

B&Q velvet chair

Sleek curves, structured legs and oozing effortless style – The Turio B&Q velvet chair is brimming with supermodel good looks, but on a fizzy wine budget. Hooray!

The powder-coated steel legs with a contemporary criss-cross design lend an industrial vibe. Then there’s the velvet-effect seat featuring button detailing and comfy armrests.

Buy now: Turio Burnt Orange velvet effect chair, £78, B&Q

B&Q velvet stool

Whether you fancy putting your feet up while perched in your fancy new B&Q velvet chair, or you simply need an extra seat on standby for visitors, the Turio stool is a winner for just £28.

Both chairs and stools are available in three luxe shades – Forest Green, Deep Blue and Burnt Orange velvet. Prefer a more natural look? They’re also available in Stone Grey linen.

Buy now: Turio Deep Blue stool, £28, B&Q

If you can’t decide which one to take home, don’t worry! You can buy the B&Q velvet chair and stool together for just £100 – that’s a cheeky saving of £6. The discount is applied at checkout. Every little helps!

Looking for styling ideas? The lush velvet duo has also been spotted gracing the ‘gram of favourite home stylers like Helen of @hels_home. ‘It was £78, I mean what a bloody bargain’, shared Helen. We have to agree there! It seems it’s comfy too, so that’s a win, win.

Helen has styled the Forest Green velvet chair and stool in her bedroom, but they would equally pack a punch in any living space. You could even mix and match colours for a quirky look. So whether you are after a slick Mid-century look, or want the perfect piece for a maximalist setting, get yourself on the B&Q furniture section for a look. We can see them selling out soon…