We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With beautifully decorated trees already popping up on social media feeds it’s evident Christmas has come early for 2020. And after the year it’s been who can blame folk for wanting to kick the festivities off early.

It’s looking like Christmas may not be the social celebration it would typically be, in years gone by. But with this IKEA wall decoration idea, we hope to up the ante for seeing loved ones this festive period.

IKEA wall decoration idea

The simple Scandi-inspired alternative tree is a wall decoration. The hanging structure is familiar to the silhouette of a tree, to act in place of a real one. The beauty of this one is that it can be hung on the wall. but we love this for Christmas 2020 more so because of the personalised element – of dressing it with photos of loved ones.

Whether styled to perfection with polaroids or simply dressed with old snapshots of cheery family Christmases from the photo albums, this is a great way to welcome all to Christmas at home this year. It’s not the same, but we’re having to think outside the box in many ways this year.

Buy now: VINTER 2020 Wall Decoration, £7, IKEA

The simple pine ledges, that act as branches, have a groove in which to slot photos in with ease. No need for fixings or tape to hold them in pace, which also means the images won’t get damaged for the purpose of display.

If the stripped back plain pine look is not to your taste if could so easily be given a lick of paint – to jazz it up to match the rest of your decor. Adding fairy lights is another way to make it feel more magical.

For a more tradition take on the tree you could dress the wall decoration as your would a real tree. You may even just want this wall decoration idea to save space?

Video Of The Week

Speaking of the space-saving solution its designer Friso Wiersma explains, ’I grew up in a big country home in Holland. We celebrated Christmas with a large tree and lots of decorations, both inside and outside. When my wife and I moved to a 22m sq apartment, there wasn’t enough floorspace to fit a tree – so I decided to create alternatives.’

‘I played with the traditional contours of a Christmas tree. And the result is the decorations in the VINTER 2020 collection. They all fit in a small area.’

What will your tree look like this Christmas?