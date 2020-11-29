Best Cyber Monday deals 2020 – the top bargains to grab before the sales finish tomorrow!

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Hands up who’s got Black Friday fatigue? OK, fair enough. Perhaps you were just too overwhelmed to buy anything over the weekend, with so many ‘deals’ to sift through. Or maybe you just didn’t find the bargain for you. Fear not. Ideal Home is to the rescue with only the best Cyber Monday deals worth shouting about.

We’ve picked only the 20 very best deals we can find. If they’re not on the list, they’re not getting in… to our homes. These are the things our team is actually buying. We promise if it’s here, we believe it to be a genuine bargain. We’ve even shared it with our mums. So you know we’re serious!

Best Cyber Monday deals 2020 – quick links

Best Cyber Monday deals 2020

1. The Chesterfield sofa

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen Cheltenham Fabric 3-Seater Sofa: was £1,499, now £800.10

Available in this inky blue or grey, this traditional Chesterfield-style sofa is a timeless design. Now at a whopping £698 discount at Very. View Deal

2. The outdoor mirror

Outdoor Shutter Mirror, was £150, now £97.50, Cox & Cox

Designed to be used outdoors, this mirror will make your garden feel twice the size and gives its French country feel… even if you are in the heart of the city. View Deal

3. The mixer

Kenwood kMix KMX760.GD kitchen machine rose gold, was £549, NOW £249, Currys

Save an impressive £300 on this super-stylish rose gold Kenwood stand mixer.Check out the six speed levels, including a unique fold function for ultra light cakes and soufflés. View Deal

4. The KitchenAid

KitchenAid 5KHM7210BAC Hand Mixer: Was £99.99, Now £68.99, Argos

With seven speeds, this handheld alternative to the classic stand mixer can be used in your favourite bowl. It has a soft startMix that goes from a slow stir to a fastwhip, without splattering ingredients all over the place. View Deal

5. The floor lamp

Jefferson floor lamp, was £150, now £97.50, Cox & Cox

This classy floor lamp is a steal with £50 off. there’s a matching table lamp, too, for a coordinated look in your living room or bedroom. View Deal

2. The coffee table

Nox Walnut Coffee Table: was £80, Now £40, Habitat

This design-led piece is crafted from oak veneer with a walnut stain finished with a powder coated metal base, offering a timeless centre-piece for any contemporary look home. It’s currently 50% in the sale – saving an amazing £40, to make it super affordable. View Deal

7. The corner sofa

Swoon Rieti Fabric Left Hand Corner Sofa: Was £1,749, now £1,399.20, Very

This Italian-inspired design is simple enough to suit any room. We love it in this Fern colour, but there are nine other colours to choose from. View Deal

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

This year the online exclusive sale takes place on Monday 30th November, and you know what that means – you can shop from the comfort of your own home!

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the online discount event that falls on the Monday after Black Friday. ‘But Black Friday is online’, I hear you say. Yes, that’s true, but it wasn’t always so. Traditionally, on Black Friday, customers were expected to storm cold/rainy high streets, and battle it out for bargains IN STORE. Whereas Cyber Monday has always been an online only affair.

The term Cyber Monday was coined in America in 2005 and takes place on the first day back at work after a jolly Thanksgiving. Workers are reluctant to get back to work, so the sales allow them to shop from the comfort of their desk. Work and play? Yes please.

Price slashes are often even higher than those of Black Friday as retailers attempt to shift left over merchandise, which means Cyber Monday alone can rake in over £1 billion in sales in just 24 hours.

It gives us one last chance to pick up those slippery items that got away on Black Friday.

Cyber Monday shopping tips

1. Sign up for early access

If you’re planning to shop on a specific site on Cyber Monday, make sure you sign up to specific retailer newsletters and think about following them on Facebook, Twitter or Pinterest, as you can often snag exclusive voucher codes or are notified in advance of hot deals.

2. Read the return policies

Do make sure you read the return/exchange policies for each retailer. Some retailers will not refund/exchange items purchased on Cyber Monday so be sure to keep this in mind.

3. Browse safely

Not really applicable this year in the wake of the pandemic, but if you’re shopping on your mobile or laptop in a coffee shop or even as you’re wandering through the supermarket, find out if the public WiFi hotspot you’re using is secure. If it’s not, your payment information could be

compromised and stolen over the network.

All the big online players will be taking part in Cyber Monday this year, including Argos, John Lewis. and Currys. So whether it’s a Christmas gift or a secret indulgence, go Cyber crazy on Monday 30th November.

Happy shopping!