Have you seen the cute new Winnie the Pooh Primark range? Fans are loving it almost as much as Pooh loves honey (and that’s a lot!).

To quote Winnie the Pooh himself ‘Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.’ And this new Disney range has plenty of small things to fill the hearts of fans with joy.

From cushions and throws, to plant pots and vanity mirrors – there’s a Winnie the Pooh buy for every room. All new, arriving in stores nationwide this week.

New Winnie the Pooh Primark range

Primark shared the new Winnie the Pooh homeware collection with fans on Instagram. The sweet snap of the new accessories is accompanied by the caption, ‘A set-up as sweet as honey 🌼🍯 ‘.

Within hours the post generated 16,656 likes and over 598 declarations of admiration from adoring Disney fans.

Followers have been tagging friends in abundance to share the love for this new collection. One writing to a friend, ’how sweet is that wee pillow 😭😍’ and another saying, ‘ this is cuuuute’.

One fan tags a friend suggesting a shopping trip, writing ‘we neeeeeed to go! That blanket!’.

It’s a consensus, the blanket is the hero piece shoppers are keen to get their hands on most.

One avid Winnie the Pooh fan tags 10 friends to beg them to keep a look out if in stores, ‘😁🙏 if any of ye see this blanket PRETTY PLEASE pick it up for me 💛💛 love pooh 💛💛’.

‘😍😍😍 I want the blanket ❤️❤️’

I really love the blanket💕 ‘

‘Oh my god I need that blanket 😍😍😍’

These shoppers are in for treat as the new throw hits stores this week for just £6. The sweet cushion to coordinate with the throw is £7. While the teddy bear adorned double bedding is £18.

What says love of this famous bear and his best friend Piglet, quite like a LOVE ornament. The new homeware range also boasts a quirky pooh-shaped plant stand and a characterful money box.

Fans of the loveable cuddly character of A. A. Milne’s books will love this vanity mirror that features a much-loved quote.

Which Winnie the Pooh buy is highest on your shopping wish list?