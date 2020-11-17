We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You’ve spotted your dream sofa on your favourite TV show. Usually, this would be followed by hours of scouring the internet for a similar version. However, the new Dunelm snap and shop feature will put an end to that.

Alongside a range of new virtual shopping services, Dunelm has launched a new Snap & Shop feature on its website. The clever new feature aims to make shopping for your dream sofa or home accessories unbelievably easy.

Dunelm snap and shop feature

The feature uses image recognition to find the best matches within the Dunelm range. The new feature sits next to the search bar on the Dunelm website. So, instead of typing in a description of your dream buy, simply click on the camera and upload an image of the item.

This can be a photo taken on a phone or even a screenshot of a bedside table you’ve seen on Instagram. Then all you need to do is hit the search button and Dunelm will reveal any matching items.

The snap and shot tool works best with a full image of your desired item. However, if you only have a lifestyle image it will automatically identify the main piece of furniture in the room and search for it.

You can also search for something smaller within the image. If it is a specific mug or cushion you can manually adjust the image selection box.

Does the snap-and-shop feature work?

After spending the best part of an hour screenshotting and searching for some of our favourite TV rooms we can confirm that it works. It can recognise rumpled bedsheets, partially obscured mirrors, and summon up matches from a picture of just a quarter of a sofa.

Wave goodbye to hours spent pouring over pages and pages of search result. The new feature allows you to spot something and have it delivered to your home within the week.

‘We are continuing to help our customers find their home comforts safely through online orders. Delivered contact-free to their homes and via our Click & Collect service,’ says Jemma Williams, director of brand and marketing at Dunelm.

‘Our new virtual shopping offers, including virtual appointments and Snap & Shop, are part of our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with new ways to shop,’ she adds.

‘These features are designed specifically to help customers easily find what they’re looking for online from the comfort of their home.’

But be careful, the snap-and-shop tool can be addictive. I may or may not have filled my online shopping basket with homeware to recreate Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment at home…