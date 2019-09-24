Get the Gucci look at a fraction of the cost with latest IKEA bedding

Milan Fashion Week is underway, with Gucci unveiling their new pillow backpack – the perfect stylish solution for fashionistas who love their sleep right?! Never one to miss a style trick IKEA have already alerted shoppers on how to get the Gucci look for less with the new Sanglarka IKEA Bedding.

As seen on the catwalk models sported backpacks with pillows attached. Cushioning the blow, so to speak, IKEA have shown us how to recreate the look at a fraction of the designer price tag.

It’s the IKEA hack you didn’t know you would need…

Get the designer look…

Get the look for far less by pairing IKEA’s striped Sanglarka pillow with their Forenkla backpack – for the bargain price of £38 for both.

‘At IKEA, we want to champion the importance of sleep, and how vital it is for helping you feel refreshed,’ explains Alee Abas, Bedroom Sales Leader at IKEA UK & Ireland.

‘We hope Gucci’s pillow backpack design inspires the public to sleep better. IKEA’s Sanglarka bedding is the perfect affordable alternative, with its sustainable, super soft material providing the ultimate comfort. Now the many people can truly get the designer look for less.’

The new bedding set is made from 100 per cent sustainably grown cotton. This natural and durable material gets softer and softer with every wash – ideal for comfy duvet covers.

With 104 thread count the tightly-woven fabric makes a highly durable bedlinen. Just because IKEA cost less, doesn’t mean they sacrifice on quality. The main reason IKEA are loved the world-over.

Buy now: Sanglarka Quilt Cover and Pillowcase, £9, IKEA

Buy now: Forenkla Backpack, £29, IKEA

Taking the camping look to a whole new level, will pillows on backpacks be the thing for 2020? We could get onboard with this quirk sleep focused look.

Will you be fashioning a pillow backpack for spring 2020?