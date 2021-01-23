How to add bathroom colour on a budget – updates under £50 using paint, fabric, tiles and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re wondering how to add bathroom colour on a budget, you’ll be pleased to hear there are plenty!

During the winter, the bathroom becomes a place of comfort and solace for many of us. A long bath on a dark evening provides a time to destress and take a break from the chaos around us.

To create the perfect environment, colour is all important. But switching up the atmosphere with deep, dark shades or pops of bright colour needn’t be as expensive as you might think.

We’ve pulled together some top tips to achieve the hottest colourful looks on a budget. And if you’re looking for more inspiration, pop over and see our ideas for bathroom colour schemes.

How to add bathroom colour on a budget

1. Upcycle old furniture with paint

‘You don’t need to buy new to achieve a brand new look in your space,’ says George Holland. ‘For a more subtle aesthetic, try painting your wooden furniture a bolder colour. Wooden stools, chairs and even mirror frames look great with a splash of dark colour, especially against neutral backdrops.’

2. Add a colourful decal

Tile stickers – or decals – that can be easily adhered to the walls and will cope with splashes of water for a shower or sink – are an instant way to add both colour and pattern. Why not paint your vanity unit to match? And use the stickers on storage baskets and more to create a more united theme.

3. Paint the bathroom ceiling

‘A great tip for smaller bathrooms, adding a bold colour to a ceiling will elevate the space by drawing the eye upwards,’ George Holland tells us. ‘Black, or dark shades of navy and emerald green are a safe option for a classy look that work with many different colour schemes.’

4. Tile a basin splashback

While tiling the whole bathroom could set you back hundreds of pounds, picking your favourite design and covering a small area above the sink is much more cost effective.

5. Pop in more plants

‘Plants are an effective way to add emerald tones into your bathroom without having to make any permanent changes,’ says George. ‘Aloe vera, Monstera and Boston ferns all thrive in humid conditions, perfect for the bathroom.’

6. Switch your shower curtain

Aside from using leftover paint, switching your boring old shower curtain for something more snazzy has to be the least expensive way to add colour we can think of. We love how this owner has matched the curtain to an upcycled storage unit, plant pots and even towels for a chic and deliberate look.

7. Change your towels

This oh-so-simple switch can have a big impact on a bathroom. Contrast soothing blue walls with towels in hot orange or pink for impact, or pick a colour that complements existing features.

On-trend colour combos include pink or mint in a grey space, orange with cobalt, fuchsia and duck egg, and teal and brick red.

8. Paint in a dado line

Create the look of a smart dado for next to nothing with paint. Simply measure and tape off a 5cm strip, pain the wall below the strip a dar tone, and the strip itself in a lighter, brighter shade of the same colour, as this homeowner has done.

You will need to be precise with your measuring to get a good finish, and use quality masking tape – as always, we recommend Frog Tape, as it’s less prone to ‘paint bleed’.

Another feature wall idea worth trying in a bathroom is an ombre, which we think creates a soothing feel. ‘Picking different shades of the same colour can give your bathroom a sophisticated look,’ says design expert George Holland from Victorian Plumbing.

‘Use the lighter shade closer to the floor and the dark shade near your ceiling. This is a great idea for those who want to try something a bit more experimental looking to get creative.’

9. Lay bright vinyl flooring

One of the most affordable flooring types money can buy, vinyl flooring is easy to lay yourself and comes in tile or sheet format. Many designs mimic the look of encaustic tiles and at a fraction of the cost. Try B&M or The Range for some smart budget options.

10. Use wallpaper

Contrary to popular belief, you can use wallpaper in a bathroom. However, due to the moist and humid conditions, you should either buy specialist bathroom wallpaper, or treat standard wallpaper to a layer of decorator’s varnish for protection.

11. Paint a feature wall… or two

It’s perhaps an obvious solution, but if you’re still wondering how to add bathroom colour on a budget, you can always reach for the paint brush and paint non-tiled walls in a deep shade of blue or green.

To stop condensation from staining your handiwork, use a paint formulated for bathrooms.

What are the best colours to use in a bathroom?

According to psychologist and wellbeing consultant Lee Chambers MSc MBPsS, reds, oranges, and yellows are best for a morning energy boost, and bright blue, green and purple will encourage you to relax and find serenity.

‘When it comes to helping us find a calmer moment of serenity in the evening or as you rush around in the morning, cooler colours that still have a bright element, such as brighter blue, purples and greens can help us feel assured in ourselves and convey a message that we can handle the day’s challenges,’ he adds.

However, like the Ideal Home team, Lee ultimately feels that any colour can – and should – go in a bathroom. ‘If there’s a particular shade that you feel expresses you, you have a personal connection, and that is powerful when deciding what colour to use,’ he says.

‘Just ensure that the colours you choose let you have that moment of peace in a place that feels like home.’

We couldn’t agree more.