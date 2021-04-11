We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Do you have a tiny balcony or outdoor space you’re not really sure what to do with, but know it’s got potential? This new release from IKEA might just be the answer. Small spaces present a number of design challenges, but there are all kinds of balcony garden ideas out there to help you make them work.

This IKEA balcony table, for example, measuring just 50x35cm is a fantastic solution. Simply attach the Torparo balcony table to your railings et voilà, you have a lovely spot to enjoy an alfresco morning coffee or after-WFH drink.

The IKEA balcony table

The product’s sturdy and simple design, and weather-resistant materials make it really practical. And, since it’s just £15, you simply can’t go wrong. The little table isn’t just for balconies, as it could be attached to any outdoor space with a railing, such as a patio.

It’s also worth noting that it comes in a few different sizes to fit your space, so check the IKEA website for more details.

You could even try using the balcony table as part of an outdoor home office, so you can catch some rays while ticking off your to-do list. Even if you have to retreat inside after a while, it’s always good to mix it up.

This is one of the best outdoor furniture pieces we’ve seen this year that’s designed for city dwellers and those in flats. It could also form a great garden bar idea, providing a side table to keep cocktail shakers and ingredients to hand.

A little care will keep it looking good for years to come. So, remember to clean it regularly with ‘mild soapy solution’, as stated on the IKEA website, and dry it with a dry cloth. You can also help to extend its life by ‘not leaving it outdoors unprotected more than necessary’.

The IKEA Torparo series also comprises foldable, stackable outdoor chairs, each at a low price point – so the items suit small spaces and small budgets. If you’re looking for inspiration on things to grow in your balcony space, our guide on how to grow your own veg on a windowsill or balcony will certainly help.

Will you be buying a balcony table?