There’s no denying we’re now more aware than ever of the impact our lifestyle choices are having on the environment. So, John Lewis & Partners have listened to customer’s concerns and created the Eco mattress.

Searches for ‘Recycling’ on its site are up 122 per cent compared to last year the retailer reveals. Evidence customers are becoming more environmentally conscious when shopping for their homes.

New Eco Mattress at John Lewis & Partners

The mattress has been designed with sustainability at the forefront. Alongside maximum comfort and support, to provide customers with the perfect night’s sleep.

The innovative recyclable EcoMattress is filled with layers of EcoFlex fibres. The soft polyester filling in the mattress also uses 100 per cent recycled fibres.

In terms of eco credentials a king size version re-uses over 200 recycled plastic bottles that could ended up in a landfill. Those are some pretty impressive stats. Better still the materials used are all vegan-friendly.

Buy now: EcoMatress Double, £599, John Lewis & Partners

Eco credentials

The mattress features a groundbreaking glue-free high density Cortec Quad pocket spring system. A total of 750 pocket springs in the king size provide targeted, pressure-relieving and balanced support for a comfortable nights sleep.

High-tech materials and processes make this new mattress the retailers most modern to date.

‘We are a business led by purpose. With customers becoming more thoughtful about the environment we want to make it easier for them to shop sustainably,’ explains Emily Wimbourne, bed buyer at John Lewis & Partners. ‘Over the past year we have seen online searches for ‘Sustainable’ increase by 42 per cent and ‘Eco’ by 26 per cent.’

The Eco mattress is made in a carbon-neutral factory in Britain. It’s completely glue and chemical-free. Meaning it’s 100 per cent recyclable and therefore diverted from landfill.

It’s estimated a staggering 7.5 million mattresses are sent to landfill each year in the UK.

If you are looking to get rid of an old mattress, The John Lewis mattress recycling service diverts mattresses from landfill. Last year it received and responsibly disposed of over 65,000 mattresses.