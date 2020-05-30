John Lewis reports sales of this popular garden buy are up by 600% – do you have it?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With the recent glorious sunshine John Lewis & Partners have seen a staggering demand for outdoor games. To keep children and adults entertained in the garden.

Since lockdown began the retailer has seen sales of croquet sets soar by 600 per cent, compared to this time last year.

No doubt a result of customers turning their outdoor spaces into the perfect playing field – to make staying home more fun.

So what has been popular? Here are the best-selling outdoor games entertaining the whole family right now…

Enjoy fun for all the family with the latest range of outdoor games available at John Lewis & Partners right now. These entertaining new games are just the thing to get the garden party started – and keep the kids happy!

1. Garden Croquet set

Lawn games don’t get more traditional than Croquet, so it’s no wonder it’s proving such a big shopping hit! This leisurely game is perfect for all the family to enjoy at a relaxed pace in the balmy summer sunshine.

Buy now: Professor Puzzle Croquet Set, £35, John Lewis & Partners

2. Rainbow toppling tower garden game

How high can you take this rainbow tower before it all comes crashing down? This super-sized, colourful version of popular Jenga is just the thing to get the whole family on the edge of their seats.

Build suspense as you build up the jumbo tower, taking it in turns to remove a block and place it on the top. The vibrant wooden tower can reach over double its original height – if players can hold their nerve.

Buy now: Professor Puzzle Giant Toppling Tower Game, £35, John Lewis & Partners

3. Inflatable limbo

What fun! Fancy a spot of limbo anyone? It’s one of those games that instantly conjures holiday pool party vibes. But thanks to John Lewis you don’t need to be one holiday or by a pool, you can recreate the magic in your own back yard.

Buy now: Sunnylife Inflatable Tropical Island Limbo Game, £45, John Lewis & Partners

4. Pineapple smash outdoor game

Make it feel like a family day at the fair with this quirky Pineapple game. Go head-to-head in two teams and use the flying disc to try to knock the other team’s pineapple off their post.

Buy now: Professor Puzzle Pineapple Smash Outdoor Game, £25, John Lewis & Partners

Let the garden games begin!