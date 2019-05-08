Fuelled by a rising trend in outdoor kitchens, the retail giant John Lewis is seeing a surge of spending on high-tech foodie equipment so that you can create summer feasts to feed family and friends.
Related: John Lewis says THIS fabric’s revival is going to transform our homes this summer…
We are spending more on cooking in the garden than ever before with many of us using our patios, decks and green spaces as an extension of our homes. Growing numbers are creating ‘outdoor kitchens’ with professional-style barbecues, pizza ovens and even sinks and outdoor fridges.
Sales of pizza ovens in John Lewis are already up by 26 per cent in the first three months of this year versus the same period in 2018. And sales of barbecues worth more than £1,000 rose by 9 per cent between the first quarter of 2018 and 2019.
Top buys include the John Lewis & Partners dual hood hybrid 5-burner barbecue – it literally does everything your kitchen can do! Cooking for up to 10 people is a breeze thanks to the fact it can be used with both gas and charcoal for instant and classic barbecuing and comes with a warming rack, chopping board and even an ice bucket. We like the storage drawers that come in handy for utensils and the transporter wheels so you can position easily.
Buy now: John Lewis & Partners dual hood hybrid 5-burner barbecue, £899, John Lewis
Vicky Angell, Partner & Buyer Outdoor Living, says, ‘People expect more from their barbecues these days and won’t settle for coals that won’t light or overcooked meat. Some of our barbecues can now cater for 50-plus people in all weathers, cook to exact temperature and come with a rotisserie and pizza stone.’
Pizza ovens are also big news in the outdoor kitchen. The Ooni Pro Large Outdoor Pizza Oven with its 15mm cordierite stone baking board has excellent heat retention and can handle four different types of fuel – wood, charcoal, wood pellets or gas – so is incredibly versatile. It claims to cook a stone-baked Neapolitan pizza (up to 16-inches in size) in just 60 seconds. It also makes bread!
Buy now: Ooni Pro Large Outdoor Pizza Oven, £499, John Lewis
Related: Easy garden ideas – simple updates to transform your outdoor space
Outdoor dining areas are also expressing people’s personal style – accessorising their outdoor space with gorgeous tables settings, rugs, cushions and lanterns.