Fuelled by a rising trend in outdoor kitchens, the retail giant John Lewis is seeing a surge of spending on high-tech foodie equipment so that you can create summer feasts to feed family and friends.

We are spending more on cooking in the garden than ever before with many of us using our patios, decks and green spaces as an extension of our homes. Growing numbers are creating ‘outdoor kitchens’ with professional-style barbecues, pizza ovens and even sinks and outdoor fridges.