This A-list apartment has just been snapped up for a cool $6.35 million!

If you weren’t already enamoured with this adorable showbiz coupling, a quick glance around Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s house in New York is bound to make you break into the I’m Lovin It lyrics.

The 2,598 square feet pad is situated in Manhattan’s trendy Tribeca district – also home to other celeb pairings including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. It’s currently under contract with Stribling.

Located in the iconic Soho Mews building, residents get the red carpet treatment courtesy of a 24-hour doorman, art/fitness centre and well kept communal garden.

The three-bed, three-and-a-half bath home had been reduced from an initial sales listing of $7,995,000 in March, and we bet the new owners are as pleased as punch with their slice of the Big Apple’s property market.

Living room

With space for a generous L-shaped sofa, six-person dining table, grand piano and more, we can just imagine Jessica and three-year-old son Silas listening to Justin belt out one of his latest tunes over dinner.

And if there’s nothing particularly impressive on the box, the family could always gaze out at the incredible city views. There’s even an 853-square-foot wraparound terrace to enjoy them from.

Kitchen

Small but perfectly formed is probably the best way to describe the apartment’s Gwathmey Siegel designed kitchen. High gloss, handleless white units are complemented by equally contemporary appliances. Among them, there’s a Gaggenau cooktop and fully-vented hood, Miele ovens and dishwasher and Sub-Zero refrigerator and wine storage.

Bedroom

A large rug spread over the six-inch wide-plank oak wood flooring creates a cosy feeling underfoot. And the inviting textures continue with a faux fur throw over the bed. Oversized pendant lights make the most of the property’s 10-foot ceilings.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

We bet Justin and Jessica got that day spa feeling without ever leaving the comfort of their own home thanks to this gorgeous wall-to-wall marble bathroom. It features a freestanding tub with views, glass-enclosed shower and heated floors. The bath caddy is also the perfect place to perch that end-of-day glass of plonk.

Mixing politics and property: Take a tour of Barack Obama’s holiday home in Martha’s Vineyard

Move over California dreaming, it’s NYC for us!