Give your best friend the best seat in the house this winter with ingenious new Lidl dog bed. The clever pet bed is designed especially to retain body heat to warm up, to ensure beloved pooches won’t be freezing their paws off as temperatures drop.

The simple yet smart design acts as a heated dog bed without the need for electricity. With this home accessory there’ll be no more sleeping on cold tiled and wooden floors for pampered pets this winter.

The latest quirky pet accessory is in stores this week, while stocks last.

Smart Lidl dog bed

The Zoofari material bed is specially designed to trap body heat, like a self-heating cushion to keep pets cosy. Lidl explains, ‘The warming side reflects the dog’s body heat, providing additional warmth. The cooling side draws the heat away from the dog’s body to keep them cool.’

Made in a stylish grey material the dog bed needn’t detract from your well thought out home decor choices.

The generous L90 x W60 x H24cm size makes it ideal for almost all breeds of dog, from large labradors to small sausage dogs.

The padded cushion design looks extra comfy and inviting for dogs, great and small.

The simple yet effective design doesn’t require electricity to generate heat – saving you money on your heating bill, while still keeping pets snug.

Video Of The Week

The padded bed is machine washable, ideal for when pets may have been out and about in the mug and rain. It’s recommended to be washed at a maximum 30 degrees setting to preserve it’s condition.

While the bed is designed with dogs in mind, but there’s no saying it can’t be used by cats too.

One for the humans: Get cosy with new B&M faux fur bedding – warming the hearts of shoppers

Sadly Lidl don’t yet have a transactional website, meaning you’ll have to track one down in stores.

Take walkies to the Middle of Lidl this week if your want to snap up a dreamy dog bed.