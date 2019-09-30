Dark nights drawing in indicate the last rays of summer fading. Instantly our thoughts turn to wrapping up warm and hibernating for the foreseeable, am I right? This new faux fur B&M bedding is just the thing to do so in style.

Luxurious looking faux fur on one side and a snuggly fleece lining on the other, seasonal bedding sets don’t get much more dreamy than this one. The winning combo is sure to keep us warm and toasty throughout the winter months.

And, as expected, it comes with a very pleasing B&M affordable price tag of £20 for a double set.

With a distinguished grey faux fur on one side, and a cream coloured fleece on the other this bedding is perfect to dress a fashionable boudoir this season.

B&M says, ‘**NEW** Warm yourself up with this gorgeous faux fur & fleece duvet set😍! Only £20.00’.

As you can’t currently buy online, it’s best to go prepared into stores with the product code SC: 349421. The set is new in stores this week. With temperatures dropping, we predict this warming set will sell out fast.

The brand new faux fur bedding received an extremely warm reception over on the verified B&M Instagram feed.

We wouldn’t mind betting there was an influx of shoppers through B&Ms doors yesterday, as we prepare to hibernate in style. The post, in which the new bedding was revealed, received a staggering 8,922 like and 887 comments in less than 24 hours. Of those were:

‘Wow that looks cozy 🔥’, we couldn’t agree more with this shopper.

‘Omg how soft!’, on both sides too!

One asks another, ’Can you imagine how cosy this would be!’.

While one shopper puts it quite fittingly, ‘the dream’.

And another gets straight to the point, ‘I need this in my life! 😍😍😍’.

As the day of rest, Sunday was the perfect day to channel cosy vibes with this bedding. It’s no wonder it warmed the cockles of so many shoppers.