We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Yes, Mango Home is officially live and available to buy online (only), from today. Mango Home is the brand’s very first delve into the depths of homeware, and it’s safe to say they’ve done it beautifully and elegantly. Think neutral colours, organic cottons and linen materials, all of which may be plain but they certainly make beautiful additions to a home. And, they can blend in seamlessly in your living room, bathroom or bedroom. There’s no doubt that the new Mango Home collection is high quality and dreamy, while right now it’s exclusively online so you’d better get browsing…

What’s more? This range is committed to sustainability – 75% of the textiles on site have been made sustainably, whether that’s from linen or not. Plastic packaging has also been reduced in deliveries since these items are produced in countries close to Spain. Wave goodbye to fast fashion that’s unkind to the environment, and hello to Mango Home’s sustainable and neutral collection. These items are made for years and years of use.

Related: 15 items we love from the new John Lewis ANYDAY range

Whether you’re in need of some new bath towels to jazz up your bathroom, you’re after a brand new bedding set to give your room a new lease of life, or, perhaps you just want to be nosey and see what’s up for grabs? Keep scrolling for our favourite Mango Home buys. And get your purse out…

“Launching this new collection is a natural evolution for Mango, in order to offer our customers a more lifestyle product. The designs are inspired by the Mediterranean and we have used mainly natural and sustainable materials for the first part of the collection, which focuses mainly on textile products” – Laura Vila, Director of the Mango Home line

Mango Home – our 5 favourite picks

Click to browse Mango Home’s bedroom collection yourself

Click to browse Mango Home’s bathroom collection yourself

Click to browse Mango Home’s living room collection yourself

Click to browse Mango Home’s candle collection yourself

1. Cotton waffle cushion cover – £19.99

We love anything waffled, especially a cushion, and the fact it comes in three colourways – burnt orange, white or vibrant blue – means you can add a pop of colour or stay neutral… your choice. These cushion covers come in a set of two, both of which are 100 per cent cotton. They arrive ready to be filled, with a zip fastening, while you can also buy a matching bedspread. We love them in burnt orange to make a statement on a bed, behind other large neutral cushions.

Buy now: Cotton waffle cushion cover, £19.99, Mango Home

2. Linen hand towel – £12.99

You need to switch your hand towels for new ones more regularly than you would your bath towel, simply due to the sheer amount it’s used. This one from Mango Home is linen so it will be soft on your hands, while it’s fringed to look the part when on show in your loo. It’s made of 70% cotton and 30% linen, while it measures 50cm x 90cm.

Buy now: Linen hand towel, £12,99, Mango Home

3. Cotton percale duvet cover – £49.99

Should you be searching for a new duvet set and you are after one to blend in with your neutral bedroom, then this percale one from Mango Home is a bargain. It even comes in more colours and several sizes, while it’s 100% cotton and it features buttons. Soft to the touch and in looks, it’ll easily spruce up a bedroom – or spare bedroom ready for guests – while it’s a colour you can enjoy year-round.

Buy now: Cotton percale duvet cover, £49.99, Mango Home

4. Candle Le Désir De La Vanille – £17.99

We spotted the Mango Home candles almost immediately, and we’re not even hesitating before adding one to our basket. They have four scents on offer, all of which are 200g. They are made with vegetable wax and the vanilla fragrance also boasts floral notes with a slight musk. Poured inside a black vessel, it’ll certainly look great atop a shelf or on a side. They would also make a lovely gift idea since they arrive in a lovely decorative box.

Buy now: Candle Le Désir De La Vanille, £17.99, Mango Home

5. Braided bath mat – £19.99

This thick bath mat ought to do the job of soaking up your floors after a shower or a dip in the tub – and it will do so in style, too. It also comes in a darker colour, while it’s 100% cotton and boasts a braided design. It measures 60cm by 90cm in size, and we think it’s a great addition to a bathroom that’s got a lot going on. Or, even to a very basic bathroom. It’s subtle and even elegant, as far as bath mats go…

Buy now: Braided bath mat, £19.99, Mango Home

Related: 8 of our favourite Missguided Home finds – and 20% off

Will you be spending any money at Mango Home? We certainly will…