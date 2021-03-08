We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If, like many of us, you’re in desperate need of a declutter, new app Narchie could be your best friend. Dubbed the ‘Depop for homeware’, it lets you sell your unwanted furniture and decor accessories from your phone.

Equally, if you’ve spent weeks, if not months, hunting down the perfect vintage desk for your home office, Narchie is another great place to look.

‘Narchie provides a creative and inspiring place for decor enthusiasts to find items that will make their homes beautiful spaces while providing a secure platform for sellers,’ founder Harriet Wetton says.

How does the Narchie app work?

First, you can make a fully shoppable profile where others can browse your stuff. And, much like on Instagram, there’s an ‘explore’ page where users and items are presented to you based on what you like.

It also suggests accounts similar to those you already follow and promotes posts receiving lots of engagement. The app allows you to search specific items, sellers and styles. We can already see a quick browse escalating into a lot of scrolling as we dream of the perfect home office setup.

Narchie was co-founded by Harriet Wetton and Shebin Rawther. The idea came about when friends asked Harriet to help them source homeware items for their homes. Harriet was frustrated by the time-consuming trawling this process involved, searching on popular sites like Gumtree, Ebay and Etsy.

We’ve all been there/are perpetually there. Harriet was also concerned that many new brands and small businesses use Instagram as their main marketplace, despite having no payment or shipping support.

The app allows you to source new items sustainably, with pre-loved pieces from small businesses and those who sell antique pieces at physical markets. Perfect if you’re missing a jumble sale or vintage fair rummage. On the Narchie website, it’s described as a place where you can find ‘unique, antique, second-hand and newcomer homeware brands’.

‘Narchie really is for everyone, for the interior designer looking for one-off pieces, part-time up-cyclers, or if you just really need to clear the spare room.’ Harriet Wetton Co-Founder Narchie.

The app launches in May – reserve your @handle and sign up for Narchie here.

You know how we’ll be procrastinating come May.