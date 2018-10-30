Have you heard of Neon Sheep? It’s THE store taking the world by storm

If you're a fan of Flying Tiger, have a penchant for Primark or adore Aldi, Neon Sheep needs to be on your radar

If you don’t know about Neon Sheep, you need to know! The brilliant stationery and lifestyle brand is an emporium rammed full of fun, fashionable and unique accessories – all at totally affordable prices.

Neon Sheep is one of those places you go into for a pack of pencils, only to appear four hours later with a wall-mounted giraffe head and a string of pineapple fairy lights.

‘We launched Neon Sheep to offer fun and quirky products which would make our customers smile’ explains Mark Neale, its founder. ‘The brand delivers unique twists on everyday items which are great value for money. The concept has proved a huge success so we are looking forward to expanding the Neon Sheep family.’

Neon Sheep opened with a single shop in London’s Ealing Broadway back in October last year. By 2019, the brand will have 11 more retails stores and a thriving online store.

What’s in store at Neon Sheep?

Blush pink buys

Neon Sheep feels somewhere between Flying Tiger and Oliver Bonas, offering a fantastic gift range at brilliantly affordable prices.

From flamingo heads to dress walls to pretty pink candlesticks to dress dining tables, there’s a fabulous accessory for every space.

Tropical accessories

Zebra plant holder anyone? Honestly, this shop is one where you could lose entire days just wandering round in awe of the quirky finds.

There’s a whole range of accessories with totally tropical vibes to brighten up homes!

Buy now: Toucan Adventure Fund Money box, £10

Sloth stationary

Unicorn cushion

A fabulous unicorn cushion is the perfect accessory for a fairy tale bedroom!

Buy now: Unicorn Textured Cushion, £12, Neon Sheep

Flamingo door stop

As a huge flamingo fan, this is reason enough to lure me into the shop! This fun, fancy flamingo is a doorstop with a difference. And a total bargain to boot!

Buy now: Novelty Doorstep, £6, Neon Sheep

With SO much to marvel at we could have filled your screen with endless Neon Sheep finds! But it’s best you go check it out for yourself. Trust us – you won’t be disappointed.