New in Primark: home accessories to freshen up bedrooms and bathrooms

We’ve been tipped off about what’s new in Primark this week! The ‘Sentimental’ homeware collection is landing in stores and online from today.

Consisting of pretty bedding and luxe cushions, alongside decorative towels and bathroom sets, the new collection is ideal for giving bedrooms and bathrooms an affordable seasonal update.

New in: bedding

The new bedding collection is a double sided decorative Art Deco inspired pattern. The statement bedding is a great way to update your bedroom without having to decorate.

The blend of intense maroon against the pale pink underside helps to give a bedroom decor more warmth, perfect as we prepare our homes for the change of seasons.

In stores this week: Sentimental Double Bedding, £11, Primark

The selection of tactile velvet-effect and corduroy cushions help to add a touch of luxurious texture when dressing beds. The trend for mixing textures and materials is still going strong this Autumn. Mix and match these key accent cushions to create a dreamy, cosy boudoir.

Buy now: Piped Velvet Cushions, £5 each, Primark

New in: bathroom accessories

Forget block coloured towels, it’s all about the pattern this season. Championed by the new Global Nomad trend for Autumn.

In stores this week: Pink and White Scented Candles, £4.50 each, Primark



Make toiletries attractive with the help of these blush pink, chrome and cork bathroom accessories. Mixing materials is a big design element we’re seeing throughout new season shopping collections. Get in on it early with these chic accessories.

We love the clothes we wear right? Once they’ve done us proud all day, why should they then live in an unattractive bin until we get around to washing them? Show your garments a little love with this stylish storage basket. P.S tassel trims are very on-trend for next season!

In stores this week: Pink Woven Rope Laundry Basket, £4.50, Primark

