Giovanna Fletcher has designed a fabulous new Next bedding collection. Where does the award-winning author and super celebrity mum of three find the time?

We don’t know, but we’re glad she did because the result is a charming range of four bedding sets. The cotton-mix bedlinen includes two adult and two children’s designs.

Preview the new bedding sets below, ahead of their summer launch!

Coming soon: Giovanna Fletcher Next bedding

‘I love sleep and I love my bed. Unfortunately I don’t seem to be getting much of the former these days but my bed is still a happy place, ‘ says busy mum Giovanna.

‘Whether we’re all bundled in having a snuggle, I’m having a snooze or simply crawling back into it after a night feed – making my bed inviting is important to me.’

Talking about the inspiration behind the two more grown-up floral designs, Giovanna says, ‘Flowers are another thing that make me feel happy and joyous. Which is probably connected to my first ever job in a florist, when I was a teenager.’

This charming bedding is inspired by beautiful garden blooms. The soft colour palette helps bring them into the bedroom in a soft and inviting manner.

This fun bedding set will take little ones on an imaginative journey, before they head off to the Land of Nod.

‘Storytelling is also an important part of my life. I wanted to incorporate this in the children’s’ sets,’ explains Giovanna.

‘We all know how chaotic bedtime can be, but using their imaginations as they come up with scenarios will help calm them down and prepare them for bedtime and a night full of dreaming!’.

The second of the children’s bedding is ‘Are we bear yet?’ (above). This design, featuring a friendly bear, aims to add a sense of adventure to bedtimes. This design can take little ones on a journey before they doze off, dreaming of the Bear’s explorations in the forest.

‘The idea being that children will wonder what adventures the bear has been up to, or pick one of the woodland creatures and dream up where they’ve been that day and where they’re going’ says the celebrity mum.

You’ll be able to get your hands on this new collection online from July 2019.