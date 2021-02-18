We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you know what your dream living should look like, but have no idea how to make it a reality things just got a lot easier with the launch of Next Home virtual appointments.

Next has previously offered Design Consultations to help customers achieve their dream home. However, since consultations are now no longer able to take place in person Next Home is now offering virtual appointments.

Next Home virtual appointments

There are two types of appointments available – a Home Design Consultation and Sofa Consultation service. The Home Design Consultation will help customers to create their dream home with the help of a design consultant. Whether it’s a room update or a complete makeover, a member of the team will help offer the best furniture choice and colour schemes.

If you are just looking to overhaul your sofa, the Sofa Consultation service will help take the fear out of buying a sofa online. After arranging an appointment you will have a video call with a home expert from one of the Next Home stores. They will be able to offer expert knowledge on the entire furniture range, providing different types of sofas and fabrics for you to look at in detail.

You don’t need to worry about being coerced into splashing out on a sofa you can’t afford. Your budgets and needs will all be taken into account, so you won’t need to awkwardly turn down an expensive white sofa when looking for a hard-wearing family sofa.

Previously an in-person design consultation at Next Home would have cost you £50, however, the new virtual service is completely free. That’s right, you can get an expert to help you decorate your home without any extra expense. You won’t even need to leave your sofa!

You can sign up for the service via the Next website. Once registered you will be contacted to set up a video call.

Next is one of the many homeware stores embracing virtual technology at the moment. Both Magnet and Wickes are among the stores offering virtual consultations to help design your dream kitchen. While Dunelm and John Lewis have both launched their own virtual appointments to help customers transform their homes.

At John Lewis experts promises to show you how to make the most of your space via a video call. Like Next Home the session is completely free, and there is no minimum spend for the service.

Dunelm’s virtual shopping service is a little different. It promises to give the experience of wandering around the store with a personal shopper. They will just be able to offer a bit more expert advice and interior tips.

Are you tempted to try one of these new virtual services?