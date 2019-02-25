Yellow tiles shine this season – will you be keen as mustard to follow the trend?

Mustard yellow is taking over interiors this season – from paints and wallpapers to floor tiles!

Otto Tiles & Designs have produced a new yellow tile range to transform kitchens and bathroom with this sunny on-trend hue.

Featured in the Pinterest Top 100 trends for 2019, it seem we’re keen to embrace rich mustard yellow in our homes.

‘We’ve seen a 45 per cent increase in people searching for the colour mustard yellow on Pinterest in the last year’ explains Larkin Brown, User Researcher at Pinterest.

‘This growing trend highlights how people are growing in confidence with their colour choices for the home. Whether that is small accents for a colour pop or using the shade more boldly and embracing yellow painted walls.’

With that in mind we think these new yellow tiles could be a BIG hit…

On-trend: Mustard yellow tiles

The new designs are encaustic cement tiles, the creme de la creme of tiles. Individually hand-crafted, each one is created by artisans without using clay, glazes or kilns. Instead Otto Tiles & Design use only high-quality Turkish cement sand with natural stones granule and colour pigments.

Each tile is hand-pressed to apply the on-trend yellow design. Due to their handmade nature, each tile has slight variations, even ‘imperfections’, but that’s part of their charm.

New ‘Magic Triangle’ is a design divided diagonally into two triangles, one white and the other a warm shade of mustard yellow.

The simple yet effective design allows you to create an alternating colour of squares, that results in a wide diagonal stripe.

Buy now: Magic Triangle Yellow, £4.80, Otto Tiles & Designs

Statement ‘Smooth Stripes’ is a tile design comprising of five straight narrow mustard yellow coloured lines. Due to the handmade nature, no two designs will be exactly the same – a celebration of their individual artisan beauty.

Have fun with this pattern to create a bespoke look, tailored to suit your home. Lay them in the same direction for continuous lines, creating a sense of space. Or create a patchwork effect by rotating alternate tiles.

Buy now: Smooth Stripes Yellow, £4.80, Otto Tiles & Designs

Whether you choose triangles or stripes, horizontal or vertical, these new yellow tiles are certain to make a bold interior statement.

With searches for this joyous shade on the up, it’s only the beginning for retailers to embrace mustard for all manner of home furnishings.

Will you be following the yellow tile road?