Looking for a little summer refresh? Aldi’s new range will transform your bedroom for under £70! That’s right, you can have your own tropical sleep oasis with just a few affordable additions from this latest collection.

Following the success of its previous home and interiors ranges, the supermarket has launched Palm House – a collection of stylish buys that are perfect for those looking for a bit of relaxed overseas style.

It’s already available to order online, but Palm House launches in stores from 27th June – you’ll need to be quick, though, as with all Aldi’s Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Let’s see what the range includes…

Aldi’s Palm House range

Wake up in a lush, botanical haven with some new, colourful bedding and stylish natural accessories for a true island retreat feel. Made from polycotton and easy-care fabric, the new bedding is available in a variety of designs, but we love this green option with reversible print and little pom-pom trim.

It looks great against that deep green wall, especially with that wicker lantern and hanging plants, too.

Buy now: Green Palm double duvet set, from £12.99 for a double, Aldi

Fed up of standing to put your make-up on? This stool is guaranteed to add a touch of style and we love the mix of brown wicker and black metal legs.

Buy now: Kirkton House wicker footstool, £19.99, Aldi

There’s lots of rattan accessories to choose from, but this woven lantern is ideal for casting a soft glow in your bedroom and is available in two natural shades.

Buy now: Woven lantern, £12.99, Aldi

Aldi have also brought back their sell-out Aldi mirror to add to the collection it’s well worth checking out, before it all sells out.

