This glorious Georgian manor house could be yours for just £13

Roll up, roll up – this house is being raffled off! With six bedrooms, a cinema room and a gym, it's well worth buying a ticket for...

One daring couple are raffling off their stunning Grade II-listed home for just £13 a ticket. Yes that’s correct, this raffle house could be yours for less than the price of a bottle of Gordon’s gin. Cheers to that.

The fully refurbished family home, Dancers Hill House, comes complete with over four acres of land, a fishing lake and in-house cinema. So why sell in this manner you may ask? According to a source the couple felt they needed to take a creative approach to selling, due to the difficult property market at present.

Fancy winning this raffle house?

Just 14 miles outside of London and worth an eye-watering £5.25m, this is a highly desirable family home. The Walsh family have called the Georgian Mansion home for almost three decades.

Won’t they be sad to see it go in such a manner? Perhaps the feel-good of giving another family the chance to win the home of their dreams is enough?

Imagine walking through the front door of your new home – still with change from a £20 in your pocket!

The impressive kitchen provides plenty of room to show off culinary skills. The large sash windows add a lovely period touch to the otherwise modern decor.

Host movie nights galore with this home cinema room. Unlike many other home cinema this one features the traditional stall seating.

Speaking of the big screen, Dancers Hill House was actually featured in the 1999 remake of Great Expectations!

How do you enter and what are the terms?

Head to the Enter Competition page and answer the question. Simply add the ticket to your basket and checkout. You’ll find full terms and conditions here.

If your ticket comes up you may feel like you’ve won the lottery. This stunning house will certainly hit the jackpot for one lucky winner.