This glorious Georgian manor house could be yours for just £13

Tamara Kelly
By

Roll up, roll up – this house is being raffled off! With six bedrooms, a cinema room and a gym, it's well worth buying a ticket for...

One daring couple are raffling off their stunning Grade II-listed home for just £13 a ticket. Yes that’s correct, this raffle house could be yours for less than the price of a bottle of Gordon’s gin. Cheers to that.

The fully refurbished family home, Dancers Hill House, comes complete with over four acres of land, a fishing lake and in-house cinema. So why sell in this manner you may ask? According to a source the couple felt they needed to take a creative approach to selling, due to the difficult property market at present.

Related: Fall in love with this 250-year-old country manor house in Cambridgeshire

Fancy winning this raffle house?

raffle house

Image credit: Dancers Hill House

Just 14 miles outside of London and worth an eye-watering £5.25m, this is a highly desirable family home. The Walsh family have called the Georgian Mansion home for almost three decades.

Won’t they be sad to see it go in such a manner? Perhaps the feel-good of giving another family the chance to win the home of their dreams is enough?

raffle house

Image credit: Dancers Hill House

Imagine walking through the front door of your new home – still with change from a £20 in your pocket!

raffle house

Image credit: Dancers Hill House

The impressive kitchen provides plenty of room to show off culinary skills. The large sash windows add a lovely period touch to the otherwise modern decor.

raffle house

Image credit: Dancers Hill House


raffle house

Image credit: Dancers Hill House

Host movie nights galore with this home cinema room. Unlike many other home cinema this one features the traditional stall seating.

Speaking of the big screen, Dancers Hill House was actually featured in the 1999 remake of Great Expectations!

raffle house

Image credit: Dancers Hill House

How do you enter and what are the terms?

Head to the Enter Competition page and answer the question. Simply add the ticket to your basket and checkout. You’ll find full terms and conditions here.

Related:Take a snoop around this £4.25 million Grade II-listed Georgian house

If your ticket comes up you may feel like you’ve won the lottery. This stunning house will certainly hit the jackpot for one lucky winner.

Ideal Home loves...

Decking with outdoor shower and stool

Urban garden ideas
Dotty runner | Hallway runner ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Why every home should have a hallway runner
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Ideas for family living rooms | Family living room design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

Family living room design ideas
Children's room with blackboard wardrobes | Country children's room design ideas | Children's room | PHOTO GALLERY | Style at Home | Housetohome.co.uk

8 super simple DIY hacks for your child’s bedroom
1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions