Soho Home outdoor collection has launched – and we’ve found the high-street lookalikes

Recreate the feel of stylish Soho House in your own home

The new Soho Home outdoor collection launched earlier this week – we can report it’s all highly desirable, as you’d expect from the exclusive private members’ club! The new collection of outdoor furniture and accessories are all inspired by the cool interiors of Soho Beach House, Miami.

The Soho House approach to outdoor living is to recreate the same aesthetic as indoors. The furniture choices offer maximum comfort for lounging. The lighting choices are designed to create ambience and atmosphere.

Just like Soho House itself, the new collection is very exclusive, not necessarily fit for every budget. For that reason we wanted to dig out the best high-street lookalikes to help make the Soho House look accessible to all.

Woven garden furniture

The hero piece for us has to be the limited edition rattan Kimani Flower Chair. This beautiful hand woven chair graces the bar area, as seen above, of Soho House Beach House in Miami.

Being a bit on the expensive side for most, it’s best to make the chair a statement piece and mix with a cheaper complimentary set. We’ve found a fabulous wicker-effect woven set from George Home, which comes complete with two chairs and a coffee table!

Ideal (above): Kimani Flower Chair, £895, Soho Home

Great Deal (below): Arizona 3 Piece Bistro Set, £249, George Home

Outdoor lighting

‘Outdoor lighting should be subtle, giving a warm glow to the area – you don’t want it to be stark, ‘ explains Soho House Design’s Lucy Packard. ‘You want lighting to incorporate well with the furniture and the mood while giving enough light to be able to eat by.’

‘It’s got to go well with the setting. In Miami we use festoon lights which are very relaxed, beachy and casual.’

Marks and Spencer recreates the Soho House look pretty well, for those with a smaller budget. The festoon cable lights and lanterns in particular are a great lookalike to recreate the Soho House vibe.

Ideal (above): Festoon Light 20 Bulbs, £85, Soho Home

Great Deal (below): Festoon Mains lights 20 bulbs, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Outdoor cushions

The art of outdoor living, Soho House style, is creating a relaxing enviroment. The new range has plenty of comfy outdoor cushions, in fabrics that are all shower-resistant. Because sadly Miami sunshine isn’t always guaranteed with our unpredictable British weather.

Never knowingly undersold indeed! John Lewis also has a summer collection of outdoor cushions in splash-resistant fabrics. The cool designs feature the same terracotta colour as the new Soho Home outdoor cushions – why not save by mixing a few in with the more exclusive buys.

Ideal (above): Mendez Outdoor Cushion, £50, Soho Home

Great Deal (below): Palm leaf Showerproof Outdoor Cushion, £12, John Lewis

Recreating the Soho House vibe at home has us feeling slightly less sad about not being members – only slightly, mind!