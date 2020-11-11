We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Presenter, singer and Loose Women extraordinaire Stacey Solomon has released a bespoke gift collection with Amazon Handmade.

The self-confessed crafter has teamed up with Amazon Homemade, a part of Amazon which specialises in championing homemade and handcrafted products.

Check out these beautiful pressies that have come just in time for Christmas shopping.

Stacey Solomon’s Amazon Handmade gift range

This range of 35 pieces features products made by 14 UK small business owners from the Amazon Handmade network around the nation. Prices range from just £7.50, for a set of festively scented wax melts, to £135 for a beautiful personalised silver bangle. And as it’s all on Amazon, with these items you get free delivery, regardless whether you have Prime or not!

Let’s take a look at a handful of Stacey’s gorgeous gifting range, shall we?

Stacey Solomon’s gifts for the family

Personalised Santa’s Sleigh Family Door Mat: £34.95, Amazon



This customisable Christmas doormat is a lovely way to welcome people into your home this festive season! Each doormat can be personalised with a family name or message And at 40x60cm in size, it will look great outside anyone's front door.



Christmas Decoration Craft Kit: £36, Amazon



As we spend more time at home, crafting has risen massively in popularity. Get the perfect Christmas craft kit and make amazing Xmas decorations. You'll get blank baubles, coloured letters, motifs and ribbon to enable you to get your craft vibe on and create to your heart's content.



Christmas Aromatherapy Gift Box: £25.95, Amazon



A collection of Little Lakeland Soap Co's most relaxing products, it's sure to give you a bit of Christmas 'me time'. It includes a limited edition spiced candle, an orange, lavender and frankincense soap bar, a pulse point and vanilla latte lip balm.



Christmas Wax Melts – 3 x Soy Wax Melts: £7.50, Amazon



These wax melts, made by Twinkle Cottage, are adorable! not only that, they make a great crafting exercise over Christmas for you to enjoy with friends, family and your little ones. Each max welt comes with its own unique fragrance, inspired by Stacey's own style.

Personalised Name Children’s Dressing Gown Grey: £18, Amazon



Wrap up your children in comfort and in style with this luxurious grey dressing gown. You can personalise it to feature your child's name or nickname, while it also has two large pockets to store all their Christmas stocking filler pressies.

It's never too early to get them on the road to Bake Off champion! Imagine the fun your little ones will have mixing up chocolate cornflake cakes with their own set of personalised utensils.

Stacey Solomon’s gifts for pets Personalised Floral Metal Pet ID Tag with Leather Dog Collar: £12,99, Amazon

Made by the aptly named Happy Paws, this cute collar is a classy gift for your pooch. It's made from Italian leather and the tag is deeply engraved so the name of your hound will never wear off.

Eco-friendly, this felt dark grey satchel is perfect for any occasion. The bag is fastened by poppers which are beneath the handles. You can personalise it with up to three initials which will be printed in white. View Deal Personalised Wooden Accessories Holder: £24.99, Amazon



This wooden personalised docking station is a perfect addition to any desk or bedside table. Its cut in an oak veneered wood and can be engraved with a name followed by the word 'stuff' on the design. Like 'Daddy's stuff', or 'Michael's stuff' – this could be a great gift for your other half

‘I’m so happy to be working with Amazon Handmade and UK Makers to launch my bespoke Christmas collection!’ says Stacey. ‘Handmade gifts are such a special way to show someone what they mean to you – I love adding that personal touch to a gift.’

‘This year it’s more important than ever to show the people in our lives how much we care about them, and that’s why I’m so, so excited to show you what we’ve been creating.’

We couldn’t agree more Stacey!